Bristow Group Appoints Shefali Shah to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) announced today that Shefali Shah has been appointed to its Board of Directors. The appointment to the new director position is effective immediately.

Shefali Shah has been appointed to Bristow Group’s Board of Directors effective immediately. (PRNewswire)

Shah currently serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and General Counsel for Avaya Holdings Corp (Avaya), which provides customer experience solutions to many of the world's largest brands, where she is responsible for strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Avaya, Shah worked at Era Group Inc. (now Bristow Group Inc.), where she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. She helped facilitate Era's transition to an independent public company and managed its legal, human resources, and corporate communications functions.

"Shefali's history in our industry, including her pivotal role at Era, equips her with a deep understanding of our business and our vision as the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Her strategic vision and leadership acumen will be greatly valued as we navigate Bristow's path towards further growth and innovation," said Director, President, and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bradshaw.

"Shefali's track record of success across various senior roles speaks volumes regarding her exceptional capabilities, and we are pleased to welcome her to our Board of Directors," said Mark Mickelson, Chairman. "Shefali's insights, drawn from her extensive experience in both the legal and corporate spheres, will undoubtedly enrich our strategic deliberations and help the Board as we guide Bristow forward."

Shah has also held several senior management roles, including Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary with Comverse Technology, Inc., which developed and marketed telecommunications software. She began her legal career as a corporate associate for both Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Hutchins, Wheeler & Dittmar, P.C.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Boston University, and a Juris Doctor from Duke University Law School.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K., and the U.S.

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Jennifer Whalen

+1 713.369.4692

InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com

Media

Bristow Group Inc.

Adam Morgan

Adam.morgan@bristowgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bristow Group