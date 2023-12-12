American Restoration Announces Integration of Property Restoration Acquisitions

Recent Investments in Operations & Systems Creates Industry-Leading Platform

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Restoration Operations, LLC, an emerging leader in the property restoration industry, announced today the integration of its operations across the company's stable of local businesses that it has acquired over the past four years.

Since 2019, American Restoration has acquired eight longstanding, locally owned full-service restoration brands across the United States, with a geographic footprint that spans 10 states from Georgia to Alaska. The eight brands have been in operation for an average of 34 years and are well established in their communities, having helped local home and business owners restore their property following a loss. Their services cover water, fire and smoke damage, mold remediation, environmental services, restoration and reconstruction, contents recovery and more within both the residential and commercial sectors.

Over the past year, the company has been focused on integrating the brands and all 22 locations in order to support its rapid growth, improve efficiencies, better share expertise and resources, bring more value to its employees and operate as one organization. American Restoration is now fully integrated across all locations in the areas of operations and financial systems, employee benefits, an industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for customer and sales data, safety training and procedures, best practices and a unified mission and values. The company has also signed its first national account, another key objective in leveraging its expertise across a broad range of property damage services and growing market coverage. All of these efforts are providing additional value to American Restoration's local brands and field staff, and building on the success they had under previous ownership.

On a strategic level, American Restoration is on a path to expanding its national coverage with strong, well-respected, local full-service property restoration businesses that embody what it means to deliver world-class service with care and compassion for local customers. The company is doing this successfully by maintaining the local names and identities of each of its brands and celebrating and building on their strong foundation of pride, hard work and commitment to their local communities.

"We are excited about the growth of American Restoration in recent years, and now on top of that, the operational integration and new platform that unites and supports all of our brands," said Dan Tarantin, CEO of American Restoration. "Our model of building a strong family of deeply rooted property restoration brands allows each of our offices to remain locally focused in serving their customers, while our investment in new systems integrates all of our brands and makes them, and the company, more efficient overall. It's really the best of both worlds."

The American Restoration family of brands includes A&J Property Restoration, American Restoration Water & Fire, Cavalry Construction & Restoration, Charter Construction, Paces Restoration, Restore Restoration & Construction, TCM Restoration & Cleaning and Utah Disaster Kleenup. In the last two years, the company has opened two new locations, with more locations and additional local brands anticipated in the future.

About American Restoration Operations, LLC

Founded in 2019, American Restoration has built an industry-leading platform that supports a family of eight local brands offering property restoration, mitigation and reconstruction services to both residential and commercial customers. Each brand has a foundation built on technical expertise, caring customer service and a long-time commitment to the communities they serve, with an average of 34 years in existence across the group. The company's base of more than 650 professionals spanning 22 locations serves over 10,000 customers each year. For more information, visit www.amrestoration.com.

