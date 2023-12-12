BOSSCAT™ Launches HOMEBASE™ for Personalized Home Management and Predictive Recommendations to Grow Equity

CHARLESTON, S.C. and IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSSCAT™ Home Services and Technologies today unveiled HOMEBASE™: its new proprietary product to streamline home management and services. HOMEBASE provides users access to a lifecycle view of their home needs with personalized repair and maintenance schedules, future costs to aid budgeting, and renovation ROI tools to grow equity.

"Ongoing repairs, maintenance and capital improvements are reactive and transactional for most homeowners. HOMEBASE is our solution to empower our customers with exclusive property condition insights, proactive management tools and qualified professionals for a seamless experience throughout their ownership journey," said Min Alexander, CEO and Founder of BOSSCAT.

Leveraging BOSSCAT's exclusive access to property condition data, local contractor networks, real-time materials pricing and proprietary data models, HOMEBASE provides homeowners, investors and real estate professionals a streamlined dashboard and marketplace to optimize the value of their homes:

Customized home improvement recommendations by room and finish levels

Predictive maintenance and replacement schedules based on current systems and materials

Real-time market data to plan capital expenditures and sales strategies based on market comps

One-stop-shop for home services and products from BOSSCAT's industry partners

"We want HOMEBASE to become an essential tool for homeowners to manage their most valuable investment," said Stefan Pampulov, BOSSCAT's Chief Product and Data Officer. "For all homeowners, whether they own one home or a portfolio of properties, HOMEBASE elevates home management from reactive tasks to a proactive strategy."

Over the past three years, BOSSCAT has emerged as a leading home services, data and technology company, now serving over 100,000 platform users. Starting as a handyman service for punch list repairs, BOSSCAT has expanded its offerings to include online repair estimates, home renovations, maintenance subscriptions and now personalized insights and recommendations through the HOMEBASE technology.

BOSSCAT has completed more than 2 million work order approvals to-date, serving homeowners, investors and real estate professionals. In 2023, the company was named to the Inc. 500 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies (#497) and selected for HousingWire's Tech 100, recognizing companies making an impact in real estate through technology.

