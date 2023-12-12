Daikin Donates HVAC Equipment and Services to Provide Ongoing Comfort for Children at Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, D.C.

HGTV Fixer to Fabulous Co-Hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs and their kids join events celebrating a shared commitment to supporting families with sick children

WALLER, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (Daikin), one of the largest indoor comfort solutions providers, recently donated Daikin room air purifiers, HVAC equipment and services to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C. (RMHCDC). With this donation, immunocompromised patients and their families will benefit from improved indoor air quality in private rooms and common areas of Ronald McDonald House programs in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia.

Creating sustainable solutions for improving indoor air quality and comfort is a core mission for Daikin. After learning that providing a comfortable home-away-from-home for pediatric patients and their families is at the core of RMHCDC programs, Daikin stepped up with a "Corporate Champion" contribution.

"Daikin has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve, and we're honored to create a more sustainable and comfortable environment for the families staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C.," said Marc Bellanger, Director of Marketing Communications at Daikin. "We're incredibly proud of this donation and hope to inspire other corporations to step up and give back."

To help celebrate the donation, Dave and Jenny Marrs joined Daikin and RMHCDC staff for a ribbon-cutting of a Daikin sponsored isolation suite for patients with compromised immune systems. The Marrs children then joined RMHCDC families for a kid-friendly "paint and sip" to create artwork for display at a Daikin facility.

"We left Ronald McDonald House of Washington, D.C. feeling so hopeful, thank you for the work you do to keep families together in their time of greatest need," Jenny Marrs, Co-Host of HGTV Show Fixer to Fabulous, said. "Thank you to Daikin for inviting our family here as you cut the ribbon for your new suite for families at the Ronald McDonald House in Greater Washington D.C."

The celebration at the Ronald McDonald House in Washington, D.C. was featured in Episode Three of the Sustainability Series that aired on HGTV. Co-hosted by Dave Marrs and Daikin's Marc Bellanger, this six-part digital mini-series, sponsored by Daikin, is raising awareness of the critical issues in our world today.

"While pursuing our mission in support of children and their families, RMHC is committed to using sustainable best practices to support healthy communities" said Kymberly Wolff, President & CEO of RMHCDC. "We are honored that our friends at Daikin share our goal to positively affect the communities we serve and are helping us provide healthy spaces within our program facilities for families seeking the best medical care for their child."

About Daikin

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (DIL) is a Fortune 1,000 company with more than 96,337 employees worldwide. Daikin Comfort Technologies North America, Inc. (DNA) is a subsidiary of DIL, providing Daikin, Goodman, Amana® brand and Quietflex brands products. DNA and its affiliates manufacture heating and cooling systems for residential, commercial and industrial use and are sold via independent HVAC contractors. DNA engineering and manufacturing is located at Daikin Texas Technology Park near Houston, TX. For additional information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.

Amana® is a registered trademark of Maytag Corporation or its related companies and is used under license. All rights reserved.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, D.C.

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC (RMHCDC), a non-profit, 501 (C) (3), EIN #52-1132262, eases the hardship of children's illness on families through programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Through two Ronald McDonald House® programs, two Ronald McDonald Care Mobile® programs; and the Ronald McDonald Hospitality Carts; RMHCDC keeps families with sick children together and close to the medical care their child needs at leading local hospitals. RMHCDC programs provide access to quality health care and enable family-centered care, ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhcdc.org.

