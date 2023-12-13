1,500 Compliance Professionals Expected for HCCA's 2024 Compliance Institute in Nashville

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) will welcome an estimated 1,500 healthcare compliance professionals to Nashville, Tennessee for its 28th Annual Compliance Institute (CI), April 14–17, 2024. A virtual version of the conference will begin April 15 to accommodate hundreds of additional attendees unable to travel. Registration is now open at the online CI event page with an early bird discount in place through February 21.

Previous Compliance Institutes have attracted attendees from companies such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cedars-Sinai Health System, CVS Pharmacy, Duke University, Health Partners, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, Veterans Health Administration and many more.

In-person participants will gather at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN for access to more than 100 educational sessions, face-to-face networking with peers, speakers, and exhibitors, social receptions, and continuing education and professional certification opportunities. The virtual conference will include access to 50+ live-streamed sessions, peer networking and speaker Q&A via chat, and the chance to earn live continuing education units.

Nashville participants are also invited to take part in an April 13 pre-conference volunteer activity with Project C.U.R.E, the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies, equipment, and services to doctors and nurses serving the sick and dying in more than 135 countries. Pre-registration is required.

Educational sessions will cover current and emerging trends in healthcare compliance as well as regulatory updates and insights. The 2024 CI includes a new learning track devoted to technology and innovation as well as key topics such as auditing and monitoring, behavioral health, compliance law, investigations, physician compliance, post-acute care, privacy and security, professional skills, risk management, and telehealth.

Attendees can save up to $400 on conference registration by signing up on or before February 21. To learn more, visit www.hcca-info.org/2024CI

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA)® supports healthcare compliance professionals as part of the overarching mission of SCCE & HCCA, a member-based association with more than 19,000 members in over 100 countries. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations by offering 50+ conferences annually, webinars, publications, training resources, certification opportunities, and networking to enhance career growth and program development.

Learn more at www.hcca-info.org

