Katherine Heigl's Badlands Ranch, Dog Nutrition Brand, Has Sold 3+ Million of Best-Selling Superfood Complete Dog Food

Badlands Ranch's Air-Dried, "Low and Slow" Cooked Dog Food Supports Effortless Digestion, Optimal Energy Levels, and Agile Mobility

PARK CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch ™, established by actress, animal advocate, and philanthropist Katherine Heigl, has sold over 3 million bags of their bestselling dog food, Superfood Complete. Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is an air-dried dog food meticulously crafted to deliver peak freshness and optimal nutrition. Designed with a blend of superfoods, it is specially engineered to support your dog's skin, coat, digestive health, immune system, and vitality. This makes it an excellent choice for any canine companion.*

What is Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete?

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is formulated with responsibly raised beef, nutrient-rich organ meats, omega-rich salmon, gut-friendly vegetables, and specific superfoods selected to support a dog's health, including chia seeds and lion's mane mushrooms. This nutritionally-dense combination contributes to enhancing your dog's overall health, supporting their digestive system, fostering vibrant energy levels, and helping promote agile joints for comfortable mobility.*

What sets Superfood Complete apart is the innovative culinary method applied by Badlands Ranch. Their "low and slow" cooking approach, is adept at averting the potential creation of detrimental by-products that can result from high-heat cooking processes. Additionally, an air-drying process is utilized to retain the nutritional integrity and excellence of the product, all achieved without the use of artificial preservatives or meat meal. This process ensures your dog's diet is packed with wholesome, delicious ingredients. Badlands Ranch exclusively sources ingredients from suppliers who share a commitment to the humane treatment of animals, a testament to their unwavering compassion for all living beings.

Where to Purchase Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete can be purchased at www.badlandsranch.com for the price of $59.95 per bag. Badlands Ranch provides free shipping on U.S. orders over $50 and a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping). Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete also comes in a special Chicken Flavor.

How to Use Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

When beginning to use Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete, it is important to transition your dog slowly to help their digestive system adapt. Badlands Ranch recommends slowly increasing the amount of Superfood Complete while decreasing the amount of their old food until their bowl is completely full of Superfood Complete.

Follow the chart on the Badlands Ranch website here to make sure your dog has the smoothest transition to eating Superfood Complete. Badlands Ranch also recommends serving clean, fresh water with each meal and ground their nutritious food with water for dogs who cannot chew.

About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers dog food, treats, and supplements. To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

About Katherine Heigl

Founder of Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl, is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress and producer. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "The Ugly Truth," "27 Dresses" and "Knocked Up," as well as her work on ABC's critically acclaimed drama "Grey's Anatomy." This year, Heigl starred in and executive produced the second season of the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," an adaption of the best-selling novel by author Kristin Hannah. Heigl is married to singer-songwriter Josh Kelley and together they live in Utah with their three children and nine dogs. For the latest Katherine Heigl news, follow @katherineheigl on Instagram.

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

