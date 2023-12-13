Rebag Releases Its Fourth Annual Clair Report: the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale

The indispensable consumer resource unveils the value and trend shifts within the luxury market

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for buying, consigning, trading, and selling luxury accessories including handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and more, releases the fourth edition of its Clair Report, a consumer resource uncovering shifts within the luxury market pertaining to retained brand value and pricing trends. Culled from the data retrieved from Rebag's revolutionary pricing tool Clair, Rebag's 2023 Clair Report investigates the value of luxury brands on the resale market to reveal the most worthwhile investments of the year.

"2023 welcomed several interesting shifts in the luxury resale market", says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "This year's Clair Report illuminates the impact of primary market scarcity and price increases on resale value, pop culture's influence on value retention, and the continued growth of the second-hand watch market, among other key data points. We hope these valuable insights provide transparency and inspire confidence in consumers making luxury purchases."

Key Insights from the Clair Report:

Telfar, recognized as the top-performing brand in Rebag's 2022 Clair Report, continues to impress, achieving a remarkable 228% average value retention in 2023

Hermès maintains an enduring foothold in the luxury market. for the fourth year, retaining 110% of its retail value

Fendi climbed 4 percentage points supported by styles like the Baguette, the First, and the Sunshine Shopper

Celine, Prada, and Valentino stayed strong throughout 2023, essentially maintaining their retention value from 2022 despite challenging macroeconomic conditions

After Louis Vuitton introduced a waitlist for the iconic Neverfull, a classic entry point to the brand, the already-popular style climbed 8 percentage points to an impressive 136% average value retention

Several top brands experienced slight declines in average value retention given that primary market price increases outpaced those in the secondary market. Savvy buyers will know that this trend only emphasizes the potential to uncover exceptional value in the resale market for many coveted luxury handbags

Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe emerged as the standout watch performers, with increases of 41 and 14 percentage points, respectively, aligning Audemars Piguet with Rolex for the first time at 107% value retention

Cartier emerges as an exceptionally investment-worthy watch label; the versatile Tank remains a timeless favorite, with the Must de Cartier Tank and Tank Solo boasting remarkable 95% and 94% average value retention, respectively

Trending in 2023

Loewe Basket Tote (92% retained retail value)







Loewe Basket Tote (92% retained retail value)





Loewe Basket Tote (92% retained retail value)





Loewe Basket Tote (92% retained retail value)



Chanel Single Flap Quilted Lambskin Mini (110% retained retail value)







Chanel Single Flap Quilted Lambskin Mini (110% retained retail value)





Chanel Single Flap Quilted Lambskin Mini (110% retained retail value)





Chanel Single Flap Quilted Lambskin Mini (110% retained retail value)



To gauge the impact of the 'SATC' reboot's second season, Rebag analyzed data from three months before the premiere compared to three months post-finale. Rebag focused on the performance of two prominently-featured Fendi bags, the Peekaboo and the Baguette, the latter of which has a long-standing association with main character, Carrie Bradshaw . During this period, the Peekaboo exhibited a significant 48% increase in average value retention, while the Baguette experienced a noteworthy 34% increase.

Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe emerged as the standout performers, with increases of 41 and 14 percentage points, respectively. Additionally, we are beginning to see the impact of LVMH's acquisition of Tiffany & Co.; with a 50% average value retention, certain styles by the label are especially high performing, such as the Return To Tiffany Heart Tag Choker Necklace (94% average value retention), which was originally launched in the early 2000s but can likely attribute its lift to this summer's Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé Collection, which brought the iconic style back in demand.

Additional Notable Finds

Celine Triomphe



Louis Vuitton Neverfull



Prada Re-Edition



Christian Dior Book Tote



Louis Vuitton Noé



Prada Cleo

Telfar Shopping Tote Faux Leather Small



Gucci GG Marmont Flap Bag Matelassé Leather Super Mini



Chanel Classic Double Flap Bag Quilted Caviar Medium



Saint Laurent Lou Camera Bag Matelassé Chevron Leather Small



Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Accessoires Monogram Canvas

Rebag's 2023 Clair Report contains research and data from Clair, Rebag's proprietary luxury appraisal index that uses several factors, including retail price, demand, and research to determine the exact pricing of Rebag items for cash or credit. Rebag's luxury experts culled from data from the trailing 12 months to reveal the biggest movers on the luxury resale market.

For more information, and to access the Clair Report, visit rebag.com/clairreport

