Revolutionizing the Road Ahead: Motive Retail Appoints Phil Taylor as President to Lead Automotive Integration Evolution

LONGMONT, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Retail, a leading integrator specializing in modernizing the automotive retail experience, is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Taylor as its new President. In this role, Mr. Taylor will lead Motive Retail in its mission to further enhance systems interoperability in the automotive industry.

Phil Taylor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Motive Retail, having held key leadership positions in the technology and automotive sectors. His visionary approach and strategic insights make him an ideal fit to lead Motive Retail into the next phase of its growth and development.

Motive Retail has been a trailblazer in facilitating over a thousand integrations globally in the automotive retail sector. With a focus on providing solutions that optimize business operations, staff efficiency, customer service, and data integrity, the company is poised for continued success under Mr. Taylor's leadership.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Phil on this well-deserved appointment to President. He has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our company, and we are confident that his visionary leadership will propel Motive Retail to new heights," said Co-founder, Kim Campassi.

As President, Phil Taylor will spearhead Motive Retail's commitment to addressing the challenges in the automotive industry, including diverse legacy systems, proprietary business rules, and the need for standards. The Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX) will continue to be at the forefront, providing a standardized API platform to meet the evolving needs of the automotive retail landscape.

"I am honored to accept the position of President of the Motive Retail team and build upon its impressive track record. Our focus will be on driving innovations that enhance connectivity and data exchange within the automotive ecosystem. We will continue to collaborate closely with industry stakeholders, ensuring Motive Retail remains a leader in shaping the future of automotive systems interoperability."

Established in 2008, Motive Retail is dedicated to modernizing the automotive retail experience by enabling real-time data flow between all parties in the ecosystem. The Motive Integrator Suite, including platforms like MIX™ and Certify™, streamlines integration processes, setting industry standards for efficiency and effectiveness.

The entire Motive Retail team welcomes Phil Taylor to his new role and looks forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.

