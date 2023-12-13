US-based Fragrance Subscription Service Partners with Asendia USA for Canadian Shipments

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountability and attention to detail brought this fragrance subscription service and Asendia USA together. Based in southern New Jersey, the fragrance company had been looking for a new shipping partner after an unfavorable relationship with their previous vendor. Asendia USA's commitment to exceptional communication, delivery, and customer care made the ever-growing fragrance company's decision easy.

The fragrance industry has exploded over the past few years with the release of new perfumes occurring regularly. The organization provides a sample-based subscription service that delivers their customers new scents at great prices. They offer a diverse selection of redolent perfumes and colognes as well as skincare.

As the online retailer began to navigate a new chapter after the end of a previous e-commerce shipping partnership, they started looking for the necessary traits in a trusted shipping partner. They valued strong accountability and care of their organization and felt that Asendia USA was the ideal partner for the job. Built on a prior relationship, executives in the organization knew they could rely on Asendia USA's services.

The fragrance subscription etailer currently uses Asendia USA's e-PAQ Select Direct Access Canada DDP solution and will soon ship into other markets. When their expansion into the United Kingdom occurs within the coming months, they will adopt Asendia USA's e-PAQ Select DDP service. Asendia USA's services are exactly what the etailer needed – reliable delivery by an international e-commerce shipping partner they can trust.

"Asendia USA has a proven track record of being dependable and providing a reliable service to their clients," said Mike Carolan, Account Executive at Asendia USA. "They wanted accountability. They wanted quality delivery. And we're proud to be their partner of choice in this regard."

For more information about Asendia USA's e-PAQ solutions for online retailers, please visit www.asendiausa.com/e-paq.

