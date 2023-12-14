THE CITY OF OMAHA WINS THE BIGGEST GIVEAWAY IN PICKLEBALL HISTORY

The Picklr Will Open an Indoor Pickleball Facility In Omaha

As Winners Of "Picklr Your City" Contest

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , North America's fastest-growing pickleball facility, announced today that the city of Omaha, Nebraska, will receive a Picklr location as the winner of the "Picklr Your City" contest. In an eight-week online competition, pickleball enthusiasts cast over 20,000 votes for hundreds of cities nationwide, vying for a chance to bring a Picklr facility to their hometown. In bracket-style elimination of the top 32 locations, the final four cities, Anchorage, Alaska; Lake Forest, California; Quincy, Illinois; and Omaha, Nebraska, generated local voter drives and media campaigns for the online contest, which was supported by Katy Perry, The Dink and had over 5.2 million views on social media.

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun (PRNewswire)

The Picklr location in Omaha will be Nebraska's first dedicated indoor pickleball facility. It will transform Omaha's pickleball scene by providing a built-in community for players and access to professional-level indoor courts, making the sport available year-round. Omaha resident and pickleball fanatic Scott Francis spearheaded the campaign and looks forward to welcoming The Picklr. "As someone born and raised in Omaha and has played racquet sports since I was a teenager, you will not find a community that loves sports, particularly pickleball, more than Omaha. The local pickleball community here is filled with friendly and enthusiastic players and already has a strong community. We can't wait to welcome The Picklr." Once a location is selected and secured, The Picklr plans on opening the Omaha facility within six months. Pickleball lovers can expect a grand opening featuring clinics and appearances by professional pickleball players, membership specials, and more.

The Picklr has grown exponentially in 2023 and will be in over 120 locations in 11 states by the end of 2024. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, vibrant pickleball community, and free access to tournaments and clinics, The Picklr is elevating the standard for its players and franchise owners.

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit www.thepicklr.com to learn more about owning a franchise.

