DPC Dash Wins Kincentric 2023 China Best Employers Awards

HONG KONG, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash" or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2023 Kincentric China Best Employers.

DPC Dash was recognized among a diverse group of organizations for continuously demonstrating workplace excellence. That is to say employees are highly satisfied with their employment experience, specifically on aspects that are crucial for organization to excel: employee engagement, agility, engaging leadership and talent focus. This year, DPC Dash stands out from hundreds of organizations competing for the Best Employers. In addition to Best Employers, DPC Dash also received honorable mention for Talent Focus practices. It shows that employees are confident and take pride in the organization, and demonstrate their organization's vitality in talent.

Kincentric Best Employers is a certification program that recognizes leading employers worldwide. It is based on 22 years of Best Employers research around the world, more than 50 years of employee experience research and a robust global database. With consistent methodology, this program measures and recognizes organizations that capture the full power of their people to create sustainable competitive advantage and accelerate success.

"We are proud of the culture we have created at DPC Dash, adopting practices to enrich the experiences of our employees," said Ms. Aileen Wang, executive director and chief executive officer of DPC Dash. "At DPC Dash, we are committed to building long-term careers for our people. Being recognized as one of Kincentric's Best Employers demonstrates our commitment to nurturing an engaged and future-ready workforce and to being an employer of choice for those looking to do purposeful work that intersects fast-food, technology, delivery, and sustainability." DPC Dash will continue to improve its talent management practices, build a diverse and agile culture, enhance the Company's human resources function and create a differentiated employee experience.

About DPC Dash

DPC Dash is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash's global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash directly operates 716 stores across 21 cities in China mainland as of 30 September, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third-largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

For more information, visit www.dpcdash.com

Contacts

Media Relations

DPC Dash Public Relations:

ICR, LLC

dpcdashPR@icrinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE DPC Dash Ltd