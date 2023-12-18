GOYA FOODS OFFERS $80,000 IN CULINARY ARTS & FOOD SCIENCE SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS NATIONWIDE

Application Dates: December 15, 2023 to March 1, 2024

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, announces the open enrollment of the company's annual Culinary Arts and Food Science Scholarships, to students nationwide entering their freshman year of college with an undergraduate degree in culinary arts and/or food science. Four students will receive a total of $20,000 each.

Since the inception of Goya's Scholarship Fund in 2011, Goya has granted close to $2 million in scholarships to students nationwide as well as the sons and daughters of Goya employees. Goya's Culinary Arts Scholarship is available on a competitive basis to students entering an accredited two-year or four-year institution. Scholarships are in the amount of $5,000 awarded per academic year starting in Fall 2024 and are renewable for up to three additional years provided the student remains eligible to receive funding.

"All students should be granted the chance of acquiring a quality education and the opportunity to attend college. Being a major player in the food industry, Goya is dedicated to enabling the next generation to pursue their passion for food while also relieving some of the financial strain associated with the expenses of higher education," says Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Applicants of the Goya Culinary Arts Scholarship will be selected based on the standard requirements established under the Goya Gives program and administered by Scholarship America® including academic achievement, leadership, community service and financial need, as well as an evaluation of an essay explaining how Goya has enriched their family traditions.

Applications are due no later than March 1, 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/goyaculinary/

About GOYA: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; the combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com

About Scholarship America: Scholarship America mobilizes support for students getting into and graduating from college. Since 1958, Scholarship America has distributed $3.1 billion in scholarship assistance to 2 million students, funding both entry-level and multi-year scholarships and emergency financial grants. More information is available at www.scholarshipamerica.org.

For more information, contact:

Natalie J. Maniscalco

845.659.6506 / natalie@retromedianyc.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goya Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goya Foods, Inc.