Neue and Kigen Pioneer a No-Code Path to the Era of Innovative Connected Products

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neue announces its sensor as a service offering that integrates world-leading security out-of-the-box from Kigen to dramatically reduce key product development hurdles for companies seeking cutting-edge connectivity solutions, enabling the development of groundbreaking connected products. The combination of the solutions that address two principal challenges faced by product designers looking to industrialize always-on, connected products, the no-code, quick path offers significant speed-to-market.

Empowering Connected Products:

Neue, celebrated for its innovative IoT platform, has teamed up with Kigen, a leading expert in securing connected solutions. The collaboration empowers clients globally using the Neue iEnbl, ensuring that wherever there is a need for a SIM, eSIM, or iSIM, these are readily available from the very start in a way that extends to full-scale deployments. This partnership sets the stage for developing a wide array of new connected products and services, from smart devices to industrial IoT solutions and beyond. The Neue iEnbl has been adopted by 30 customers at various stages, from prototyping to large scale deployments, and is now generally available. The versatile suite of technologies packed in the Neue iEnbl hardware, iSIM enablement, and no-code software reduces on average, between 6-12 months of development time. Customers can leverage manufacturing expertise from Neue's and Kigen's mutual partner, Flex.

The collaboration combines the strengths offering:

Seamless Connectivity: Effortlessly integrate SIM, eSIM, and iSIM technologies into products and services using the Neue iEnbl that support a number of connectivity options: LTE Cat-M, NB-IoT, 5G, WiFi, BLE 4.2, RS-232/RS-485, GNSS (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BeiDou). Security: Leverage Kigen's secure OS for all types of eSIM and iSIM, with expertise in secure connectivity to guarantee data protection and reliability in an increasingly connected world.

A Unified Vision:

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Kigen to pioneer a no-code path to the era of innovative connected products "remarked Fredrik Wanhainen, CEO of Neue. "Leveraging iSIM resonates with our vision of democratizing IoT with the Neue iEnbl, a complete sensor as service solution and Playground creation environment, empowering our clients to create connected products and services that break new ground."

"The promise of the integrated iSIM is to unleash secure connected solutions for any company, independent of their experience in cellular," affirmed Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen. "Together, we are empowering customers who are building the future of IoT and AI with security that's ever-present and available out of the box, opening up new frontiers for connected experiences."

About Neue.se: Lowering the barrier from prototyping to industrialization for connected products. Our sensor as a service solution is built for fast innovation, digitalisation and to enable new business models. It lets you start capturing data immediately and rapidly adapt the solution as you go, with our no-code development platform.

About Kigen.com:

Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM/iSIM security-enabled IoT solutions built for scale. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with security on leading IoT chipsets and modules and with the world's leading IoT and LPWAN connectivity providers in up to 200 countries. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2 billion SIMs and complement our GSMA-accredited Remote SIM provisioning secure service capabilities. Find out more at kigen.com or join our #FutureofSIM conversation on LinkedIn.

