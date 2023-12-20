Fairway Market Launches 30-Minute Delivery Service Powered by Instacart

"Fairway Now" makes last-minute shopping easy, with store-to-door delivery of groceries and essentials in a as fast as 30-minutes through Instacart's fast fulfillment solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and KEASBEY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Fairway Market today announced the launch of "Fairway Now," a new fast home delivery service powered by Instacart that lets Fairway Market customers access last-minute groceries and household essentials in as fast as 30-minutes. The service is available today from the Chelsea and Upper East Side locations, and will be available from all four Fairway Market stores in Manhattan in the coming weeks.

Instacart and Fairway Market introduce new delivery service available in as fast as 30 minutes. (PRNewswire)

"Our customers are New Yorkers and they are savvy, on the move and always looking for smart, convenient ways to shop. Fairway Now will help them do that by making it easy to get fast deliveries of the groceries and household goods they need now," said Perry Blatt, Director of E-Commerce and Business Development for Fairway Market. "Powered by Instacart, the Fairway Now service enables us to turn our brick-and-mortar Fairway Markets into convenience stores, providing customers with store-to-door delivery in as little as 30-minutes. Whether our customers need a last-minute dinner ingredient or are running out of milk, coffee, or even laundry detergent, Fairway Now is there to help with speed and ease."

Instacart and Fairway Market worked together to optimize the Fairway Now service in-store, creating a special aisle for Instacart shoppers that is stocked with frequently requested convenience items. These enhancements will expedite deliveries for Fairway Now, particularly during peak in-store hours.

"Since launching our virtual convenience solution in 2021, we've continued to enhance this service to make it the best possible experience for our retail partners and their customers," said Ryan Hamburger, Vice President of Retail Partnerships at Instacart. "We wanted to create a new fast fulfillment solution that helped Fairway Market serve their customers' need for speed, while also giving them access to a vast catalog of items available in as fast as 30-minutes. With Fairway Now, we're able to do just that – marrying convenience, speed, quality and the Fairway Market products and produce customers have come to rely on."

Fairway Market and Instacart first collaborated to offer same-day delivery to customers in 2020. Instacart now delivers from all Fairway Market stores across Manhattan. Fairway Market is a trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., the retailer-owned supermarket cooperative, and Instacart is an available platform at other supermarkets that are part of the Wakefern cooperative. Wakefern and Instacart have also worked together to include alcohol delivery and EBT SNAP through the Instacart App, and most recently enabled omnichannel in-store shopping solutions such as Caper Carts - Instacart's smart carts - earlier this year.

To place an order from Fairway Now, customers can navigate to the storefront within the Instacart App or visit www.instacart.com/store/fairway-now/storefront . To learn more about Instacart's fast fulfillment solutions, please visit www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/fulfillment .

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company , and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About Fairway Market

Fairway Market is a registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned supermarket cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. From humble beginnings as a small, corner, fruit & veggie stand in Manhattan, Fairway Market today is committed to bringing customers excellent values, variety and the freshest foods at its Manhattan stores. Its great variety of items and unique, small-batch products, make Fairway "Like No Other Market." For more information, please visit www.FairwayMarket.com

