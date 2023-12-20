Lifestyle expert offers tips on how to have a happy, healthy holiday

AUBURN, Ala., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a time for celebrating with family and friends, but everyone knows that a December illness can ruin the fun. So, how can we take care of ourselves to avoid getting sick this holiday season? Joy DeBellis, an assistant clinical professor in Auburn University's College of Nursing , advises people that living a healthy lifestyle year-round is the best way to ward off sickness.

DeBellis is an expert in the use of lifestyle changes, including eating patterns, physical activity, sleep and stress management, as preventative medicine and treatment for chronic conditions. Her experiences as a personal trainer, fitness instructor, registered nurse and family nurse practitioner have led her to focus on wellness and food as medicine. DeBellis holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice and is a certified professional of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

We all want to visit with friends and families, but we also want to avoid germs. What steps can people take to lower their chances of catching a cold or the flu over the holidays?

JD: Washing our hands often can help protect us from germs, but if soap and water are not available, opt for an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth since germs are easily spread this way. Try to avoid close contact with people who are sick, and practice good health habits such as covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Ultimately, we want to practice healthy lifestyle choices year-round to improve our immune system and overall health. These healthy lifestyle choices include getting regular exercise, following a micronutrient rich healthy eating plan, getting quality sleep, managing stress, improving social connections, quitting smoking and reducing our alcohol intake.

How can people know the difference between a cold and a flu? And when should they stay home from gatherings?

JD: A common cold and the flu are contagious respiratory illnesses, but there are a few key differences that may help you tell the difference.

Common cold symptoms may include sore throat, cough, congested or runny nose, sneezing, mild fever, fatigue, cough and headache. Flu symptoms may include fever, headache, fatigue, myalgias, sore throat, congested or runny nose, digestive problems (diarrhea, nausea, vomiting), sleeping difficulties, chills/body aches and cough. Typically, flu symptoms are more severe and develop quickly, while cold symptoms are milder and develop a little slower.

Most people who catch the cold or flu may not need to seek medical attention, but some people have a higher risk of getting very sick from the flu. The cold and flu are most contagious one to two days before symptoms start, and we can stay contagious as much as seven to 14 days after symptoms begin. It is best to stay home from gatherings until your symptoms resolve.

We know a good diet is an important part of staying healthy, but that's so hard when food is such a big focus this time of year. Any tips for navigating food over the holidays?

JD: Absolutely! I love to keep the 90/10 rule; 90% of the time choose healthy options, and 10% of the time splurge, but do keep portion size in mind when you splurge! It takes around 20 minutes for your brain to send a signal to your stomach that you are full, so be mindful of what you are eating and how quickly you are eating.

Try eating a healthy snack or meal prior to attending gatherings so you are less likely to overindulge. Do not skip meals during the day, and choose what you drink wisely, as many festive drinks contain empty calories. If you do overindulge, don't riddle yourself with guilt; decide that your next meal is going to be full of fiber and nutrients.

The holidays can be fun, but they can also be stressful. How can we best manage stress for the next several weeks?

JD: Managing stress is important for our mental and physical health, so taking time for self-care is important. Remember, self-care is not selfish, and it is OK to say no if your body and mind need a break.

If you feel overcommitted, pick those events or celebrations that are most meaningful to you.

Take three to five minutes a day to simply close your eyes and breathe, meditate, pray or practice mindfulness.

Make sure to spend some time in the sunshine and fresh air daily, and schedule time to exercise.

Make sure you eat a nutrient-rich diet, since vitamin and mineral deficiencies can make it harder on our bodies to manage stress.

Remember why you are celebrating during the holidays; is it really about the presents, or is it something more?

Any tips for fitting in exercise to an already-packed schedule that can include shopping, gatherings and travel?

JD: A great tip is to time-block your schedule to include exercise. I recommend exercising first thing in the morning, but if you are not a morning person, make sure you have your exercise time scheduled during the day. Healthy lifestyle choices should be a priority on our daily "to-do" list. If you have not been exercising consistently, start slowly.

Exercise with a friend or partner, since accountability increases our likelihood of working out. Pick something you enjoy doing, and if you are unsure where to start, consult a certified personal trainer or exercise physiologist to get you started on your exercise journey.

