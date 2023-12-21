Sweet Victory: Famous Toastery Savors Moment, Hosts History-Making College Bowl Game

Emerging Brunch Franchise Puts Charlotte in the Spotlight with Thrilling Bowl Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Famous Toastery Bowl – named for Charlotte's very own better breakfast franchise Famous Toastery – will go in the history books as one of the greatest NCAA football bowl game comebacks ever. Overcoming a 28-point deficit with 30 seconds to spare, Western Kentucky University (WKU) forced the game into overtime to defeat Old Dominion University (ODU), 38-35, on December 18 at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Charlotte. The celebration was filled with toast, as players ate it by the fistful, made toast-angels on the field, and threw slices of bread into the air to mark their victory.

Charlotte-based Famous Toastery hosts history-making college bowl game. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.FamousToastery.com or www.BestBreakfastFranchise.com. (PRNewswire)

Perhaps even more significant and thrilling than the game itself was the unique opportunity for Famous Toastery to sponsor an event that put Charlotte in the limelight. When the 2023 Bahamas Bowl moved to Charlotte due to stadium renovations, ESPN Events turned to local staples to sponsor the event for the year. During their selection process, the team saw Famous Toastery as the perfect fit for the honor, from the 25-unit brand's commendable charitable community outreach initiatives, to its unwaveringly devoted fan base and renowned simple-scratch menu, serving as a cornerstone of the Charlotte community since 2005.

"The Famous Toastery Bowl was an extraordinary opportunity for us to sponsor an event that celebrates all there is to love about Charlotte and showcases our vibrant community," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "With just six weeks to put together all the elements that go into a bowl game that typically takes months to plan, I'm proud of the tireless work of our team, who in collaboration with the incredible staff at ESPN Events, developed a flawless plan to take full advantage of this moment."

As thousands of fans piled into UNC Charlotte's Jerry Richardson Stadium, Famous Toastery branding was prominently displayed on every corner, from the Famous Toastery Bowl logo on the field, to the life-sized toast mascots racing at halftime as fans chanted "Toast! Toast! Toast!"

Even before kickoff, Famous Toastery waved the green flag for its partner, NASCAR Cup Series Driver and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion – and loyal Famous Toastery customer – Michael McDowell, to hype up Queen City for the game. McDowell addressed the student-athletes at a welcome event at the NASCAR Hall of Fame ahead of the Famous Toastery Bowl, where the winner of a simulated racing showdown – ODU tight end Isaiah Spencer – was awarded the first-ever Famous Toastery 300 Trophy. Then on the field, McDowell wore a custom-made Famous Toastery Bowl fire suit for the ceremonial coin toss at the start of the game, with his Famous Toastery Bowl-wrapped NASCAR stock car featured on the concourse for the perfect photo opp.

"We're incredibly grateful for our meaningful partnership with Michael McDowell, who played such an integral role in putting the Famous Toastery brand front-and-center in the sports world right at the perfect time for this sponsorship opportunity," said Robert Maynard, Founder and CEO of Famous Toastery and Won Life Brands. "With already having a presence in NASCAR, we couldn't think of a more perfect fit to help bring the excitement of the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl to our hometown."

For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.FamousToastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.BestBreakfastFranchise.com.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2023, Famous Toastery was awarded the naming sponsorship rights for The Famous Toastery Bowl played at UNC Charlotte. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022), as well as CNBC as a top franchise to buy (2018), FSR Magazine as a Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off (2018), Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies, and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities (2018).

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby's Better Nut Butter and VaVia. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.FamousToastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.BestBreakfastFranchise.com.

Western Kentucky University celebrates thrilling overtime win at Famous Toastery Bowl. Players ate toast by the fistful, made toast-angels on the field, and threw slices of bread into the air to mark their victory. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Famous Toastery