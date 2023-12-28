Clayton® Partners with Rebuilding Together® to Make Essential Repairs for Community Neighbors

93 Clayton team members volunteered for community rebuild projects throughout the Southwest

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton , a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, partnered with Rebuilding Together , a national housing nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing communities through essential home repairs, to complete five projects in the Southwest this year. A total of 93 Clayton team members from three home building facilities in Sacramento, Calif., Albuquerque, N.M., and Buckeye, Ariz. volunteered for rebuild projects to repair homes and restore community spaces. Clayton contributed over 530 collective volunteer hours and approximately $85,000 in total funding through the partnership.

Several homeowners who received updates to their homes had been living in deteriorating, unsafe conditions. The volunteer projects improved the functionality and living conditions of each home by addressing safety hazards like dilapidated flooring, unsafe appliances and leaking gutters. Improvements included exterior and interior repairs such as installing new safety features, replacing damaged drywall, landscaping and rebuilding parts of the home.

Clayton and Rebuilding Together believe that communities can thrive when more people have access to safe, healthy and secure housing. Through essential home repairs, Rebuilding Together helps vulnerable individuals and families stay in their homes.

"Clayton's efforts allow us to expand our impact and further our mission of helping individuals and families access safer, healthier housing through community revitalization projects," said Caroline Blakely, President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. "By leveraging the skills and expertise of Clayton builders, we were able to accomplish a significant number of important repairs for neighbors in need. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of Clayton volunteers whose contributions will make an incredible impact for years to come."

Clayton's volunteer efforts are a part of a larger initiative within Clayton called Clayton Impact, an enterprise-wide volunteer program that provides paid volunteer time-off for team members to support causes that are meaningful to them. Clayton also provides organized volunteer opportunities for team members to elect to participate in each year.

"The collaboration between Clayton and Rebuilding Together is an excellent example of how we can make a positive impact while building a better tomorrow for the communities where our team members live and work," said Susan Brown, Clayton Director of Philanthropy. "It's exciting to see how quickly Clayton team members stepped up to help their neighbors in need through volunteer efforts hosted by Rebuilding Together and how much our values naturally aligned."

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, off-site, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2022, Clayton built 62,620 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com .

Rebuilding Together is the leading national nonprofit organization repairing the homes of people in need and revitalizing our communities. Through its national network of affiliates, Rebuilding Together works proactively and collaboratively with community leaders, long-term residents, funders and volunteers to foster dialogue and create safe, healthy communities across the country. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org .

