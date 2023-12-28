LG ELECTRONICS USA CELEBRATES THE WINNERS OF SECOND ANNUAL LG WONDERBOX SHOWCASE 2023

3D Digital Art Contest Recognizes Exceptional Artists Embodying LG's "Life's Good" Philosophy

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is proud to announce the winners of the second annual LG Wonderbox Showcase 2023, a 3D digital art contest tailored for college-level art students. The unveiling occurred during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Dec. 20, featuring the finalists and their artistic innovation and inspiring thought-provoking creativity through art.

LG Logo (PRNewswire)

This year's theme centered around the concept of "Life's Good with Optimism," encouraging a positive perspective and outlook on life that attracted talented students who submitted their entries for consideration. The winners' artwork is being prominently displayed on LG's iconic billboard in the heart of New York City's Times Square.

"In this year's Wonderbox program, we witnessed an exciting blend of artistic talent and innovation," said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics. "LG extends congratulations to the winners whose creations not only captured the program's theme but also demonstrated the incredible potential of creativity through art. Each submission embodied our belief in optimism, and we are proud to feature the winning entries on our Times Square billboard, allowing the world to appreciate these exceptional works of art."

Taking first-place is Arav Tewari with his artwork titled, "Peace is Within," which depicts an appreciation for the simple yet meaningful things in life, such as being with people you love and experiencing nature to stay optimistic in the midst of a fast-paced world. Arav is from Goa, India and studying Product Design at Parsons School of Design in New York. He plans to continue to explore ways in which design can improve people's interaction with the world, using it to make the world a better place.

"In a world filled with stress and struggles, people tend to question the point of it all," said Tewari. "I decided to base my animation on what I believe is a reason worth existing in this beautiful world. To me a good life is one grounded by simplicity, where one has the freedom of innocence and youth and tranquility to be close with nature where you really need nothing more than your inner peace, fresh air and people you love. We complicate life and fill the world with so much strife but all we really need is peace to bring us joy. I wanted to capture this by focusing on moments that are made magical by the simplicity of living life."

Jaewook Chae and Yejin Cheon secured the second-place position with their piece titled "Splendid," which depicts the evolution of a student's journey through school life and getting through the hardships along the way with an optimistic mindset. Jae Chae, from South Korea, is studying 3D Animation and VFX at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, and has a passion for future technology. Jenny Cheon, also from South Korea and studying 3D Animation and VFX, aspires to create captivating CG visuals for movies and commercials.

"As we are college students, we are practicing and struggling to become members of society after graduation," said the "Splendid" team. "We tried to include this in our storytelling. The character runs through cute and trivial tools that metaphorically represent our school days after that the character rides in a car and puts on googles and gradually takes shapes and we thought this could convey a positive message and fit with the slogan."

The third-place winner is the collaborative artwork from Luke Fabricatore, Julian Dalat, and Sam Miller titled "Life's Path," featuring a ball and track design that symbolizes life's ups and downs and optimistically moving forward throughout good and not so good times. Luke, a student from Detroit studying Communication Design at the College for Creative Studies, plans to empower creators in the creative space. Julian, also from Detroit and studying Communication Design, aims to pursue user experience design, while Sam, studying Filmmaking at the New York Film Academy, aspires to make a mark in the film industry.

"The centerpiece of our artwork is a simple yet expressive yellow smiley ball," said the "Life's Path" team. "This cheerful character embarks on a journey through a loop track that symbolizes life's ups and downs. We have meticulously chosen colors, shapes and lighting to not only add aesthetic appeal but to convey optimism and resilience. These elements coalesce to highlight the joys and challenges of life while maintaining a positive outlook. Our message is clear and hopeful. Life is full of various experiences, but it's through these experiences, especially the joyful ones, that life is truly good."

The competition, overseen by a panel of respected artists and influential figures in the art community—namely Clinton Jones, Lo Harris, and R. Kikuo Johnson—judged entries based on their narrative, technical proficiency, and how well they embodied the essence of LG's "Life's Good" philosophy.

To further acknowledge the outstanding talent displayed in the competition, LG is granting cash prizes to the winners: Aravin in first place will receive $25,000; Jaewook and Yejin will receive $10,000, and Jake, Julian and Sam will receive $5,000. In addition, each winner will receive an exclusive LG tech bundle, which includes an LG 27" UltraFine Monitor, an LG XBOOM Bluetooth Speaker, and LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds.

Looking ahead, LG invites artists and enthusiasts to stay tuned for the Wonderbox 2024 showcase, scheduled for next year. Visit http://www.lg.com/us/wonderbox for updates on competition dates and details.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

christopher.demaria@lge.com

LG Electronics USA

Christin Rodriguez

christin.rodriguez@lge.com

LG-One

Jennifer Tayebi

Jennifer.Tayebi@LG-One.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA