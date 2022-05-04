Adel Daylily Festival 2022

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Adel - Cook County Chamber of Commerce and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Adel - Cook County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.adelcookchamber.org.

In Georgia, what’s better than flowers in the spring time? Not much!

On Saturday, May 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., head to Downtown Adel at the Depot for the 16th annual Adel Daylily Festival!

The event will feature arts and craft vendors, live music and entertainment, food vendors, and a kid zone, in addition to offerings of daylilys and other plants!

Register early for the Daylily 5K, which begins at 8:00 a.m. May 14. Runners and walkers are welcome! Awards will be presented to Overall Male & Female Winner, Top Male & Female Masters, and the Top (2) Males and Females from each age group.

For more information about the event, call 1-229-869-2281.

The event is sponsored by the Adel - Cook County Chamber of Commerce, Adel Daylily Festival, Adel - Cook Tourism Authority, Advantage GMC of Adel, ANS Signs, Inc., BASF, Downtown Adel, Pike Creek Turf, Inc., and SGMC. Additional sponsors include: Candy Cane’s Learning Center, Cone Electric, Country Financial, Melton Candle Company, Pebblewood Development, Inc, State Farm Insurance and Watson’s Pools & Patios.