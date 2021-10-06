Join Us for the 2021 Making Strides Walk

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of American Cancer Society and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about American Cancer Society, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=101034

When cancer strikes, it hits from all sides.

That’s why the American Cancer Society is committed to fighting cancer on all fronts.

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® is a nationwide movement. For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease and funded breakthrough research, 24/7 support for breast cancer patients, and access to lifesaving screenings. Today, Making Strides is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation. By uniting our communities and raising money, we can help the American Cancer Society fund breakthrough breast cancer research, provide free information and support, and help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it may be more treatable. WCTV– a proud American Cancer Society Partners Against Cancer organization – encourages employees to join Making Strides events in their communities to help the American Cancer Society save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

HELP SAVE LIVES FROM BREAST CANCER.

WCTV associates are uniting at Making Strides events across the country to raise funds and awareness, support survivors and caregivers, and honor those we’ve lost. From helping plan the event to organizing a fundraising team, volunteers and participants help the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer.

Visit MakingStridesWalk.org/LeonFL to select your event and create teams of fellow employees, friends, and family members. Join us Sunday Oct. 17, 2021 at Cascades Park - Noon registration 2pm WALK