The Artist Series of Tallahassee Presents Amernet String Quartet

Sponsored - Sunday, January 23, 2022, 4 p.m. in Opperman Music Hall at Florida State University and via livestream. Individual tickets are available for the livestream or to watch the concert at your convenience for several days following the live concert date. Free for Season Passport holders.

ABOUT AMERNET STRING QUARTET

Praised for their “intelligence” and “immensely satisfying” playing by the NewYork Times, the Amernet String Quartet has garnered recognition as one oftoday’s exceptional string quartets and is Ensemble-in-Residence at FloridaInternational University in Miami. Their sound has been called “complex” butwith an “old world flavor.” Strad Magazine described the Amernet as “a group ofexceptional technical ability.”

The Amernet’s performance schedule has taken the quartet across the Americasand to Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The Amernet’s U.S. engagements haveincluded the Kennedy Center, the Tilles Center, the Great Lakes Festival,Newport, Chamber Music Society of Louisville, and Music on the Edge inPittsburgh. Earlier in their career, the Amernet won the gold medal at the TokyoInternational Music Competition before being named first prize winners of theprestigious Banff International String Quartet Competition.

The Amernet has always been committed to the music of our time and hascommissioned works from many of today’s leading composers, working closelywith artists including Anthony Brandt, Guillermo Carbo, John Corigliano,Orlando Garcia, John Harbison, Toshi Ichiyanagi, Bernard Rands, GerhardSamuel, Morton Subotnick, Dmitri Tymoczko, and Chinary Ung. Additionally,the group has made many recordings, among which are the Concerto forClarinet, Oboe, String Quartet and Bass by John Harbison with Sara LambertBloom and Charles Neidich as soloists; The Butterflies Began to Sing, a work forstring quartet, bass, MIDI keyboard and computer by Morton Subotnick; analbum of quartets by the American composer Stephen Dankner; the stringquartet and double bass quintet of Dmitri Tymoczko; and a pairing of theDebussy String Quartet and the Chausson Concert for Piano, Violin, and StringQuartet, with James Tocco and Yehonatan Berick.

PROGRAM

Meet the Artist Chat following the Concert

String Quartet D Major - Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951)

Allegro molto

Intermezzo: Andantino grazioso

Theme and Variations: Andante con moto Allegro – Presto

Four Pieces from Much Ado About Nothing - Erich Wolfgang Korngold (1897-1957)

The Maiden in the Bridal Chamber

Dogberry and Verges: March of the Watch

Scene in the Garden Masquerade: Hornpipe

INTERMISSION

String Quartet No. 2 - Erwin Schulhoff (1894 - 1942)

Allegro agitato

Tema con variazioni: Moderato Allegro gajo

Finale: Andante quasi introduzione – Allegro molto

String Quartet in A minor - Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Fantasia: Moderato quasi recitativo

Scherzo: Allegro vivo, con spirito

Einleitung und Romanze

Finale: Allegro moderato

The Amernet String Quartet appears by arrangement with Dinin Arts Management & Consulting, LLC

Amernet String Quartet is The Artist Series’ Artist-in-Residence ensemble for 2021-22. We are pleased that we can continue to offer this educational outreach to students in

Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden, and Jefferson Counties. This program is made possible by funding from South Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts and a Fast Track grant from the Division of Arts & Culture.