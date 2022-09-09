The Artist Series of Tallahassee presents Jordan Bak, viola, and Jihye Chang, piano

Sponsored -

Sunday, September 18, 4 PM in Opperman Hall at Florida State University.

Jordan Bak, viola, is an award-winning Jamaican-American violist. He’s building an exciting international career as a trailblazing artist, praised for his radiant stage presence, dynamic interpretations, and fearless power. The 2021 YCAT Robey Artist and a top laureate of the 2020 Sphinx Competition, Bak is also a Grand Prize winner and Audience Prize recipient of the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, the recipient of the 2019 Samuel Sanders Tel Aviv Museum Prize and the 2019 John White Special Prize from the Tertis International Viola Competition. In addition, Jordan Bak is a member of the celebrated New York Classical Players and is a featured artist for WQXR’s Artist Propulsion Lab. Jordan serves as Assistant Professor of viola at Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts.

Jihye Chang, piano, enjoys a diverse career as a performer, educator, scholar, and advocate for new music in the United States and abroad. Her recent credits as a soloist include the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the Brevard Sinfonia as well as solo engagements with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, Fargo Moorhead Symphony Orchestra, Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, Virtuosi of Festival Internacionale de Musica in Recife (Brazil), and New Mexico State University Philharmonic. She has also appeared on the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth, Blue Candlelight Music Series in Dallas, Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chamber Series, Piccolo Spoleto Charleston, Old First Concert Series of San Francisco, Ilshin Hall and Kumho Art Center in Seoul, and Tuesday Concert Series at Seoul National University. Jihye is a recipient of the Henry Kohn Award from the Tanglewood Music Center, an Honorary Fellowship from the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra, the Aaron Copland Recording Grant, and first prize of the Mikhashoff International Pianist-Composer Competition.