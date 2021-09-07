The Artist Series of Tallahassee Presents Merz Trio

Sponsored - Sunday, September 12, 2021, 4 p.m. in Opperman Music Hall at Florida State University and available via livestream: https://theartistseries.org/product/merz-trio-livestream/

The Merz Trio in their own words: “Hailing from opposite corners of the globe, Merz Trio’s members can only agree on two things: (1) how to pronounce the word ‘Merz’ in a faux German accent, and (2) that shopping for concert clothes should be classified as a form of torture.

The Trio met in the middle of a snowstorm in NYC in December 2016. We now spend the majority of our lives together, rehearsing, laughing (a lot), traveling, and arguing; usually over music. Together, we’ve walked onto stages around the world and are humbled to have been recognized as Winners of the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Competition and Gold Medalists of the Fischoff and Chesapeake International Chamber Music Competitions.

Merz Trio loves to be in community with others. We love talking and laughing and getting carried away in the rehearsal room, on stage, after the concert. We understand what we do is a conversation between ourselves, the composer, our audience, and the changing world we step into each day. Our name, Merz, speaks to this. It’s the term coined by German artist and polymath Kurt Schwitters, who once, floor-to-ceiling, decorated his parents’ house in Hannover with found objects and insisted that art only occurred in shared spaces. So Merz refers to connection, to sharing, to possibility. And yes, we’re very glad Schwitters didn’t live with us.

We are encouraged in our explorations by the New England Conservatory in Boston and its visionary faculty. We’re grateful, too, for other homes around the world: Yellow Barn, Snape Maltings, Avaloch Farm Institute, the Lake Champlain, Olympic, and Chesapeake Music Festivals, and the Fischoff Competition, not to mention hundreds of welcoming venues and hosts around the US, Australia and the UK. We’re with Schwitters on this one: Art happens where people are. We hope you’ll come along for the ride.”

PROGRAM

Merz Trio

Bridgid Coleridge, violin; Julia Yang, cello; Lee Dionne, piano

Meet the Artist Chat following the Concert

Songs of Home

Sous les ponts de Paris, Vincent Scotto (1874 - 1952)

based on Josephine Baker’s arrangement, arr. Merz Trio

River Songs, Chris Rogerson (b. 1988)

A Fish Will Rise

Massing Clouds

Swan Song

Piano Trio No. 44 in E Major, Hob. XV 28, Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Allegro moderato

Allegretto

Finale - Allegro

INTERMISSION

Three Pieces, Lili Boulanger (1893 - 1918)

arr. Merz Trio D’un vieux jardin

Piano Trio in A minor, Maurice Ravel (1875 - 1937)

Modére

Pantoum: Assez vif

Passacaille: Très large

Finale: Animé

Merz Trio appears by arrangement with Concert Artists Guild

https://theartistseries.org/