Sponsored - The Artist Series of Tallahassee presents Paul Galbraith, classical guitarist, in a free online concert on Sunday, October 25 from 4 pm EST to midnight at www.theartistseries.org. A Meet the Artist Zoom Chat is available with the artist at 5:30 pm EST for season passport holders and donors of $99 and above.

Paul Galbraith’s recording of the Complete Bach Violin Sonatas and Partitas (Delos) was nominated for a GRAMMY AWARD in the category of Best Solo Instrumental Album. This 2-CD set was also chosen as one of the two best CDs of 1998 by Gramophone Magazine, which called it “a landmark in the history of guitar recordings.” It received a “Four Star” rating in Stereo Review, and reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s classical charts. Galbraith has been featured twice on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and numerous times on “Performance Today.”

Galbraith’s unique playing position was first revealed at the Edinburgh Festival in 1989. His guitar is supported by a metal endpin, similar to that of a cello, which rests on a wooden resonance box. The instrument has two extra strings, one high, one low. Both the guitar’s extraordinary design and Galbraith’s playing style are considered groundbreaking developments in the history of the instrument, increasing its range to an unprecedented extent.

Galbraith made his New York début at the Frick Collection, receiving a rave review in the New York Times; a subsequent NYC engagement on Lincoln Center’s “Great Performances” series was sold out, and he has given solo performances three times at the 92nd Street Y. Mr. Galbraith performs and travels internationally and he has performed at numerous Bach festivals, including those of Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver and Carmel.