The Artist Series of Tallahassee presents pianist, Dominic Cheli, in a free online concert on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 4 pm to 4 am EST (to accommodate our new global audience) at www.theartistseries.org.

Dominic Cheli’s playing has been described as “spontaneous yet perfect, the best of how a young person can play” (Symphony Magazine). He enjoys a rapidly advancing career, including his Walt Disney Concert Hall début with legendary conductor Valery Gergiev, his Carnegie Hall Recital début, as well as upcoming CD’s on the Naxos label. Cheli’s first CD, featured the music of Muzio Clementi. In 2017, Dominic was named 1st prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition in New York City.

A native of St. Louis, Dominic has performed with orchestras all across the country and abroad including the symphony orchestras of San Diego, Columbus, Virginia, and Princeton, as well as the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Germany. He has worked with such esteemed conductors as Valery Gergiev, Rossen Milanov, and Matthew Aucoin, and recently debuted at several major festivals, including Ravinia and Mostly Mozart.

Committed to engaging with his surrounding community, Dominic regularly performs at high schools, retirement homes, and gives both masterclasses and lectures for his younger audiences. Upon invitation, he has performed with Paul Coletti at ViolaFest in Los Angeles for younger students, and “Baby Got Bach” with Pianist Orli Shaham at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC. Dominic has performed as an artist for Project: Music Heals Us, a non-profit organization that presents interactive classical music performances to diverse audiences in order to provide encouragement, education, and healing with a focus on elderly, disabled, rehabilitating, incarcerated, and homeless populations.

Mr. Cheli studied at the Manhattan School of Music, Yale University and the Colburn School. Andre-Michel Schub, Peter Frankl, Fabio Bidini, Zena Ilyashov, and Sylvia Rosenberg are individuals who have been especially influential on his development as an artist. When not at the piano, you can find Dominic training for his next Ironman 70.3triathlon race, grilling up a feast for his post-workout/concert meal, or reading biographies of composers with a glass of wine.

PROGRAM

Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

Romanzen in A minor, Op. 21

Clara Schumann (1819-1896)

Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Intermezzo in A minor

Intermezzo in A Major

Ballade in G minor

Intermezzo in F minor

Romanze in F Major

Intermezzo in Eb minor

Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Allegro maestoso

Andante. Andante espressivo—Andante molto

Scherzo. Allegro energico avec trio

Intermezzo. Andante molto

Finale. Allegro moderato ma rubato