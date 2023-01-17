The Artist Series of Tallahassee Presents The Sinta Quartet

Sponsored:

Sunday, January 22, 4pm in Opperman Hall at Florida State University - Meet the Artist Chat following the Concert

Tickets and season passports available on our website: www.theartistseries.org

Livestream and video also available at www.theartistseries.org

The Sinta Quartet is on a mission to bring the versatility, homogeneity, and excitement of the saxophone to audiences everywhere. Performing entirely from memory, the quartet provides a fresh take on chamber music that is beautiful, virtuosic, and a completely interactive experience. They are the Artist-in-Residence ensemble for the 2022-23 concert season.

The Sinta Quartet injects music and fun into the air for unsuspecting passersby by appearing in nontraditional venues, but they have also performed in Carnegie Hall and the Beijing Center for the Performing Arts. Since forming in 2010 as soloists for a tour of China with the University of Michigan Symphony Band, the quartet has performed in 9 countries, 31 states, and 2 Canadian provinces, giving diverse audiences a chance to experience a classical saxophone quartet for the first time. The Sinta Quartet made history in 2013 as the first saxophone ensemble to win the Victor Elmaleh First Prize from the Concert Artists Guild Competition, and continued to achieve success on the competition circuit, winning the Gold Medal at the 2018 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition, First Prize at the 2017 M-Prize Chamber Arts Competition, the Alice Coleman Grand Prize at the 2013 Coleman Chamber Music Competition, and 1st Prize at the 2012 North American Saxophone Alliance Competition.

Today’s program, entitled “Spirits in the Machine,” is inspired by the writings of composer Marc Mellits, who describes the saxophone quarte functioning as one machine powered by four individuals. This program highlights works for the ensemble influenced by funk, folk, soul, and post-minimalism, all with a lyrical tone that fuses with earlier works from the chamber music/classical canon that highlight a full palette of compositional and instrumental colors.

Sinta Quartet appears by arrangement with General Arts Touring, Inc.

Dan Graser, soprano saxophone; Zach Stern, alto saxophone; Joe Girard, tenor saxophone; Danny Hawthorne-Foss, baritone saxophone

Program