The Artist Series of Tallahassee Presents Coro Vocati

Sunday, March 5, 4pm in Opperman Music Hall at Florida State University

A Meet the Artist Chat will directly follow the concert

Coro Vocati is an ensemble of professional singers based in Atlanta, Georgia, with a mission to create music at the highest level of choral artistry. Under the leadership of renowned choral conductor and educator Dr. John Dickson, and in collaboration with pianist and organist Dr. Jonathan Crutchfield, the choir has established itself as one of the premier professional choral ensembles in the southeast, featuring some of the region’s most talented vocalists with polished performances celebrating unique and intriguing programming.

With a repertoire spanning the breadth of choral literature, from early music and time honored classics to new works, Coro Vocati’s performances represent adversity of musical styles and cultural backgrounds. The choir is a champion of modern composers, having performed a number of local, regional, and world premieres, and is active in commissioning new works.

Coro Vocati was the first professional choir in Georgia to perform the critically acclaimed work “Considering Matthew Shepard” to a sold-out audience in 2019 (Sandy Springs, Georgia). Coro was a featured performer at the 2017 Southern Division American Choral Directors Association Conference (Louisville, Kentucky), and enjoys an annual summer residency in Highlands, North Carolina. Coro Vocati is excited to return to the performance stage in 2022-2023 for its thirteenth concert season.