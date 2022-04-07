Big Blooms and Family Fun Await at the Thomasville Rose Show and Festival

Big Blooms and Family Fun Await at the Thomasville Rose Show and Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Thomasville and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Thomasville, visit thomasvillega.com.

Big rose blooms, delicate orchids and more will all be celebrated at the Rose Show and Festival this weekend in historic Downtown Thomasville. The Rose Show and Festival has been a southwest Georgia tradition since 1922, and it’s back April 22-23, 2022.

Events on Friday, April 22, include:

Orchids on Parade from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. inside the Municipal Building at 144 East Jackson Street ( will also be held Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. )

101st Annual Rose Show from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Remington Avenue at Broad Street, under the tent in Downtown Thomasville with free admission ( will also be held Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ). The Rose Show showcases hundreds of heirloom and hybrid rose varieties from growers throughout the Southeast.

Rose Parade at 7:00 p.m. along Broad Street downtown

Street Dance , immediately following the parade, at the intersection of North Broad and Jefferson Streets in Downtown Thomasville

Saturday, April 23, is also going to be a fun-filled day, with events including:

Rose City Walk , beginning at 8:30 a.m. by the Thomasville Center for the Arts at 600 East Washington Street: Join the , beginning at 8:30 a.m. by the Thomasville Center for the Arts at 600 East Washington Street: Join the YMCA of Thomasville for the Rose City Walk , but make sure to pre-register for the walk online as there won’t be any race day registration.

Rose City Golf Classic , at Country Oaks Golf Course located at 6481 Georgia Highway 122 North. For more information, call 229-225-4333 or , at Country Oaks Golf Course located at 6481 Georgia Highway 122 North. For more information, call 229-225-4333 or click here

Civic Garden Club Flower Show happens from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., under the big top tent beside The Ritz Amphitheater, at 131 Stevens Street. Sponsored by the Civic Garden Club, enjoy beautiful roses, wild flowers, horticulture settings, potted plants, hanging baskets, table displays, and more! Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Rose Fest Market at the Ritz is happening at The Ritz Amphitheater, at 131 Stevens Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This outdoor artisan market will celebrate all things roses. There will also be food trucks, children’s activities music and more here throughout the afternoon.

“Show & Shine” Car & Truck Show from Noon until 4:00 p.m. around the Historic Courthouse on Broad Street in Downtown Thomasville. Registrations begins the morning of the show at 10:00 a.m. Hosted by the Thomasville Police Department & Cars and Coffee Kings, come see unique and award-winning cars and trucks of all kinds. For more information, contact Corporal Crystal Parker at 229-227-3290 or email from Noon until 4:00 p.m. around the Historic Courthouse on Broad Street in Downtown Thomasville. Registrations begins the morning of the show at 10:00 a.m. Hosted by the Thomasville Police Department & Cars and Coffee Kings, come see unique and award-winning cars and trucks of all kinds. For more information, contact Corporal Crystal Parker at 229-227-3290 or email crystal.parker@thomasville.org

Sip & Shop from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown. Grab a beer or glass of wine and visit stores and shops.

Rose Festival Finale & Fireworks : The Finale will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at The Ritz Amphitheater, featuring a free live concert by The Company Band. Food trucks will still be on site, and fireworks will immediately follow the concert around 9:15 p.m.

Other events are also being held in conjunction with the Thomasville Rose Show and Festival.

Through April 30, the Thomasville History Center on Dawson Street will have a special exhibit of gowns, memorabilia, and trophies of Thomasville’s Rose Show & Festival. For more information on that, call 229-226-7664 or click here.

Downtown merchants have also decorated their storefronts for the festival. Take a walk around the downtown to see the awesome artwork.

All weekend long, be on the lookout for rose-themed photo ops throughout downtown Thomasville.

For all the details, check out the Thomasville Rose Show and Festival webpage.