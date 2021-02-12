Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Thomasville and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Thomasville, visit https://www.facebook.com/downtownthomasville

Top 4 Things to Do at the Downtown Thomasville Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale

The semi-annual downtown Thomasville sidewalk sale will be held Saturday, February 20th. Stroll through beautiful downtown as your favorite retailers step out of their storefronts and onto the sidewalks with some of their best deals of the year. The sidewalk sale begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday and will continue as long as the merchandise lasts!

While you’re here, don’t forget to:

1. Shop ‘til you drop: Enjoy some of the best deals of the season as merchants slash prices to make room for new merchandise.

2. Grab a bite: People come from all over the country to sample fish and grits, handmade chocolates, and other goodies you can only find in downtown Thomasville! With a mixture of innovative menus and traditional southern delicacies, you’ll want to taste it all!

3. Stay safe: Handwashing stations are available throughout downtown to help you sanitize. Pay attention to safe social distancing guidelines, wear your mask, and enjoy Thomasville’s outdoor shopping and dining scene.

4. Support local: Local businesses are the heartbeat of our community. Show your support for locally owned and operated businesses at the Sidewalk Sale!