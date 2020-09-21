Enjoy these 6 “Only in Thomasville” fall activities!

Sponsored -

1. Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale: Enjoy 100+ shops and restaurants in downtown Thomasville at the semi-annual sidewalk sale! Featuring the best deals of the season all in a beautiful historic setting. Social distance shopping never looked so good!

2. Outdoor art walk: Cooler weather means it’s time for a stroll downtown! Keep your eyes peeled for the one-of-a-kind bronze statues placed throughout the area. You’ll meet dogs, an otter, a hawk, and more. Don’t forget to post your statue selfies using the hashtag #thomasvilleGA

3. Outdoor dining: Breezeways, patios and alcoves nestled with tables throughout the downtown area are waiting for you. With south Georgia’s mild fall weather, there’s no better time to dine al fresco!

4. Picture with the Big Oak: While enjoying Thomasville’s Big Oak (a 355+ year old live oak), let the Big Oak Cam take a selfie for you- then download the image for free to share!

5. Take a walking tour: Set off on a self-guided walking tour of historic homes, buildings, and businesses in the downtown district. You’ll see a variety of architectural styles and many buildings that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Don’t miss the loop around the Bottom District, an historically important area that originated as an African American and Jewish business district in the heart of modern day Downtown.

6. Enjoy The Ritz Park and Amphitheater: Grab the kids (or furry friends!) and visit the park from sunup to sundown. Beautifully manicured and landscaped, this is the perfect location for a socially distanced picnic!

For more information about Downtown Thomasville, visit downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at 229-228-7977.