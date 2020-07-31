For family fun hunt the quail in downtown Thomasville

Sponsored - For well over a century now, the numerous quail hunting estates of the area have continued a tradition of hunting quail, drawing sportsmen to Thomasville from across the country and around the world. Now, through a concerted effort of conservation, focused on preserving our precious quail habitat, the Thomasville area will continue to thrive as a sportsman’s destination far into the future.

To celebrate the importance of the quail to the area’s heritage, locals and visitors can now hunt quail right in Downtown Thomasville! Not with guns, of course, but with their eyes.Eighteen bronze quail statues are hidden high and low, in plain sight, in different locations in historic, Downtown Thomasville. Finding these fowl should be a fun and adventurous scavenger hunt for children and adults alike. The goal is to complete the hunt by locating all 18 quail. In the process, those who participate will gain a deeper appreciation of the natural and historic surroundings that Thomasville has to offer.

CAN YOU FIND THE 18 MISSING QUAIL?

A covey of 18 bronze quail are scattered about the Downtown. Look high and low, all the quail are hiding outside in pain sight. To begin your hunt for the lost quail in Downtown Thomasville, stop by the Visitors Center at 144 East Jackson Street (inside the Municipal Auditorium Building) to pick-up a map and clues or follow along with the information and interactive map on this page. While on your hunt, look for friends of the covey Ollie the Otter, Liberty the Labrador and other adorable wildlife friends, all cast in bronze, that will greet you along the way.