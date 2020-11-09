Holiday Magic in Downtown Thomasville

Sponsored - HOLIDAY MAGIC MADE LOCAL IN DOWNTOWN THOMASVILLE

There is something truly special about the holiday season in downtown Thomasville. The twinkling lights, sparkling window displays, and tempting smells wafting from restaurants all add to the festive feeling of the season.

“The holiday season is incredibly important to our merchant base in downtown,” said April Norton, Director of Economic Development. “2020 has been a year of reimagining and restructuring business models for many of our retail shops and restaurants. These business owners have successfully pivoted their strategies to provide a safe, clean, and exciting shopping and dining experience all season long.”

Downtown Thomasville will be ringing in the holidays with many highly anticipated events such as the Holiday Open House (November 22), Small Business Saturday (November 28), and extended Sunday hours throughout December. Black Friday (November 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30) are also wonderful opportunities to support local and shop in Downtown Thomasville.

“These events are well-loved downtown traditions that we are very pleased to be able to offer this year,” said Christy Owens, Main Street and Special Events Manager.

In addition, Holiday Sip and Shop events will be added each Friday evening in December (December 4, 11, 18) leading up to the Christmas holiday.

“Sip and Shop events are a great opportunity to enjoy the most festive and merry time of year in downtown Thomasville, while also supporting local businesses. Our downtown shops and restaurants are ready to welcome you and help you celebrate the spirit of the season, so grab a beer or wine from a participating vendor and enjoy shopping the night away in Downtown.”

“Here in Thomasville, the magic of the holiday season is ‘made local’ and can be found in the quaint shops and through the many flavors of foods crafted in downtown,” said Norton.

Shopping local is important year-round, perhaps even more so at the holidays.

“For every $100 you spend at a locally owned business, $68 will stay in our community. The same spend at a national chain will keep only $43 locally. Shopping local helps support our local economy and job market, and it also keeps downtown Thomasville the unique destination that it has become. Our small local businesses are the backbone of our downtown.”

While you’re shopping, don’t miss the delectable tastes of Thomasville’s many restaurants, cafes, and sweet shops.

“Whether you’re in the mood for a grass-fed hamburger, handcrafted cocktail, or light as air macaron, you can find it in downtown Thomasville,” said Owens.

A number of new outdoor seating areas have been recently added to the downtown area to better accommodate the increased number of outdoor diners.

“These tables and chairs are the perfect socially-distanced setting for enjoying a meal or treat outside in our mild winter weather.”

Safety will remain a top priority in downtown throughout the holiday season. Handwashing stations will continue to be located throughout the downtown area, and many businesses are offering contactless ordering and delivery options throughout the holiday season.

“Our downtown continues to do a phenomenal job offering customers safe and health-conscious shopping and dining options that allow guests to continue to support local businesses. Whether you choose to shop with us during our Sip and Shop events or from the comfort of your own home for curbside pickup or delivery, Downtown Thomasville is prepared to be your shopping destination this holiday season.”

Downtown Thomasville will be decorated for the season in lights, wreaths, murals, and more, elevating your experience. Special photo op areas will also be set up throughout the downtown all season long to snap the perfect holiday picture.

“These photo ops are larger than life,” said Owens. “Oversized wreaths, Christmas ornaments, sleighs, and more will be on display.”

In addition, participating downtown merchants will go all out for the annual holiday window decorating contest and will be offering special holiday-themed activities and entertainment throughout the month of December.

“Downtown will look and feel as festive as ever with holiday music to fill the streets at events. Be sure to check our Downtown Thomasville website for updates on which businesses are hosting special events such as live music, holiday contests, and more.”

To learn more about all the holiday fun in downtown Thomasville, visit downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at 229-228-7977.