Sip and Shop in Downtown Thomasville!

Sponsored - Holiday Sip and Shop events will be held in Downtown Thomasville each Friday evening in December (December 4th, 11th, and 18th) leading up to the Christmas holiday. Sip and Shop events are a great opportunity to enjoy the most festive and merry time of year in downtown Thomasville, while also supporting local businesses. The downtown shops and restaurants are ready to welcome you and help you celebrate the spirit of the season, so grab a beer or wine from a participating vendor and enjoy shopping the night away in Downtown!

Sip and Shop events are the perfect holiday treat for locals and visitors alike. Thomasville has a well-earned reputation for being a premier shopping and dining destination that offers something special that you can’t find anywhere else, especially during the holidays. Downtown Thomasville will be decked out in holiday decorations, lights, and other festive pieces to make Sip and Shop nights truly memorable.

The Sip and Shop nights will feature a passport activity to entice guests to visit as many establishments as possible. Everyone is encouraged to grab a passport from a participating downtown merchant. Once you have your passport filled out, you can enter for a chance to win $100 in Downtown Dollars, which can be spent at over 100+ shops and restaurants in downtown Thomasville.