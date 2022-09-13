Top 4 Things to Do at the Downtown Thomasville Semi-Annual Sidewalk Sale

Sponsored - The semi-annual downtown Thomasville sidewalk sale will be held Saturday, September 17th. Stroll through beautiful downtown as your favorite retailers step out of their storefronts and onto the sidewalks with some of their best deals of the year. The sidewalk sale begins at 10:00 a.m. Saturday and will continue as long as the merchandise lasts!

While you’re here, don’t forget to:

1. Shop ‘til you drop: Enjoy some of the best deals of the season as merchants slash prices to make room for new merchandise.

2. Grab a bite: People come from all over the country to sample fish and grits, handmade chocolates, and other goodies you can only find in downtown Thomasville! With a mixture of innovative menus and traditional southern delicacies, you’ll want to taste it all!

3. Experience all of the history and beauty: The downtown’s brick paved streets lend an old world feel to the bustling shopping and dining district, which draws visitors from all over the world.

4. Support local: Local businesses are the heartbeat of our community. Show your support for locally owned and operated businesses at the Sidewalk Sale!

https://thomasville.org/