Advantages of Remote & Online Banking

Sponsored - Today’s technological advances provide a convenient, secure way for consumers to manage their bank accounts on their schedule. Online (or Mobile) Banking gives consumers the power to manage their money online anytime, anywhere using a computer, tablet or mobile device. Remote banking options such as video teller service in drive thrus or bank-by-phone services also provide safe and convenient options for consumers who may prefer to do their banking without going into a financial center. Here are three popular options:

1. Bank by Phone

Get secure, instant access to your financial accounts over the phone. Simply call the designated number for your Bank by Phone service to take care of simple transactions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Transfer funds, make payments, check account balances, or hear a list of recent transactions all by using your telephone keypad. Some financial institutions also offer the option of a preferred language, such English or Spanish.

2. Video Teller Service

Video Teller machines look and operate much like an ATM, but offer the added convenience of speaking directly with a teller onscreen if desired. Conduct routine transactions, deposit funds, withdraw money, make payments or simply ask the teller questions about your account – all without filling out a transaction ticket. First Commerce offers members extended hours for video teller service at drive thru locations. Our Video Teller hours are Mon. – Fri. from 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., and Sat. from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

3. Online or Mobile Banking

Online banking gives you the power to manage and monitor your accounts anytime, anywhere using your tablet or computer. For banking on the go, download your financial institution’s mobile banking app on your smartphone to access a variety of banking features and manage your money when its most convenient for you. Examples of Online or Mobile Banking features include:

Transfer funds instantly among your accounts or from accounts at different financial institutions.

Stay informed by setting up text or email alerts to notify you in real-time about your account activity. You can choose to receive alerts for transactions, log-in attempts, password changes and more.*

Use e-documents to view and store paperless documents such as monthly statements, tax documents, letters and notices online.

Deposit checks into your account simply by taking a picture with your phone or tablet through the mobile app!

Remote and Online Banking can be an easy and convenient way to manage your accounts, It’s also important to understand steps you can take to ensure the security of your accounts. Consider these options:

Create a Username (or Login ID) that’s hard to guess. A Username/Login ID containing letters, numbers and symbols is much harder to guess. For example, try using “@” instead of “a” or “5″ instead of “S” to incorporate numbers and symbols.

Create a unique, strong password and periodically change it. This helps to further protect your online accounts. Stronger passwords also include combinations of letters, numbers and symbols (e.g., !,@,#,$, etc.).

Sign Up for Alerts to get text and/or email notifications* about your account activity. If you receive an alert about account activity, such as a password change or a transaction you didn’t make, be sure to report it immediately.

Never give anyone your personal information. Financial institutions will never contact you by phone, email, text or other method requesting your information, such as online banking credentials, passwords, Secure Access Codes, debit/credit card numbers, CVV numbers (code on the back of your card), or PINs.

First Commerce makes your online banking experience easy with our short, user-friendly tutorial videos.

If you’d like to know more about what First Commerce can do for you, visit us at FirstCommerceCU.org.

That’s The Power of YOU!

View previous segments of Money Minute on the First Commerce web site at FirstCommerceCU.org/MoneyMinute.

Insured by NCUA. *Standard text message rates may apply. Check with your carrier.