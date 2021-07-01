Auto Financing Tips

Sponsored - Are you looking to buy a new or used car or truck, but unsure how to pay for it? Auto loans are a popular way to distribute the cost over time, but it’s important to understand factors that affect your ability to qualify for a loan, as well as the interest rate you will pay and your monthly payments.

At First Commerce Credit Union, we believe in helping our members set and achieve their financial goals. Consider the following tips to help you get behind the wheel and ahead of the curve.

1. Know before you go. Your credit score helps determine the types of loans for which you qualify along with the amount of interest you will pay. Better credit scores often translate into lower interest rates. To learn more about your credit score, consider requesting your free credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus, which you can do once a year. Want to take a deep dive into improving your credit situation? Take advantage of our free Credit Score service available to First Commerce members enrolled in digital banking.

2. Think about your overall budget. Before you hit the dealership, determine what monthly car payment you can afford and how it fits in with your overall budget. It’s also helpful to know some basic loan terms:

Down payment : This is a : This is a payment you make upfront when purchasing your car or truck. In general, the larger your down payment, the smaller your loan amount, and the lower your resulting monthly payments. It may be uncomfortable to write a large check, but you’ll enjoy more flexibility, less interest expense over time, and lower monthly payments. In addition, if you plan to trade in your current vehicle, the trade-in credit can be used for your down payment.

Monthly payments: These are regular payments you make for a specified period of time. Keep the amount of your payments at a comfortable level to account for unanticipated events or expenses that could affect your overall budget.

3. Do you have a vehicle you plan to trade in, or money to put down at time of purchase? This can help to lower the amount you will need to finance. Not sure how much your trade-in is worth? Consult trade-in values from multiple sources, such as Kelly Blue Book or Edmunds. These appraisal tools ask for additional details about your car – current mileage and realistic condition level – to calculate an estimated value. With these figures you can set a target trade-in price range for negotiations.

4. Work with a lender you trust who will take the time to understand your financial situation and help you get pre-approved for a loan that works for you. Taking this step before you shop gives you buying power when you find the car or truck you want.

Are you ready to buy that car or truck you've had your eye on?

If you’d like to know more about what First Commerce can do for you, visit us at Auto.FirstCommerceCU.org for terms and details.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Offer good June 1 – August 31, 2021, and subject to change. Loans subject to credit qualifications and approval. Your rate will be determined after a credit review and term of loan is selected. Six months until first payment feature will be available to qualified borrowers. Autos being refinanced must be currently held by another lender. Interest will accrue during the six months until first payment and will cause a slightly higher payment overall throughout the life of the loan ($5-$15) per month on a typical size auto loan) depending on the term of your loan, loan amount and rate. Example: The estimated monthly payment is $22.24 per $1,000 borrowed based on a 48-payment loan at 2.69% (6 months of no payments/54-month term) compared to $22.00 per $1,000 (30 days until first payment). There is no penalty for paying off the loan early. You are not required to wait six months until the first payment. Call 850.488.0035 or 1.800.533.5772 for details about credit costs and terms. Insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Lender.