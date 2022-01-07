The Benefits of Video Teller Service

Sponsored - Today’s technology makes banking easier and more convenient than ever before. Mobile banking is one option that gives you the power to manage your accounts anywhere, anytime using your computer, tablet or cell phone. Bank-by-Phone service lets you access your account and conduct transactions all from your phone’s keypad.

However, for some transactions you may prefer to talk with a teller at your financial institution. Video Teller Service is a convenient way to see and talk with a teller – either in the drive thru or in the lobby. Drive thru service is also great when you’re on the go and don’t have time to go inside, or if you have health concerns and want to minimize in-person contact.

Video Tellers can assist you with simple transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals or loan payments, as well as more complex transactions, or answering questions about your account. Simply tap the screen to speak with a live teller. All you need is your driver’s license or official government issued ID. No transaction tickets to fill out!

Below are additional benefits of using Video Teller Service:

Safety. Video tellers (especially in the drive thru) are a great way to bank remotely while staying safe.

Easy Access. In today’s busy world, access is key, and convenience is essential. Many locations offer drive-thru service, so you don’t even have to get out of your car to handle your banking needs. Now that’s convenient!

Personal Service. With the assistance of your video teller, you receive one-on-one service. Your account transaction is handled by a real person, not a bot or AI assisted prompts.

Time Saving. Video tellers offer more services than standard ATMs, and often at greater speed. Plus, you’ll save time by not having to fill out a transaction ticket.

Ask your financial institution if they offer video teller service and give it a try today.

