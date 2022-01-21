Beware of Relationship “Romance” Scams

Sponsored - Making online connections are at an all-time high, but so is the number of reported relationship scams. Relationship scams, also known as romance scams, are often committed through the creation of fake online profiles. The scammer’s goal is to establish a relationship, gain your trust, ask you to send them money, and possibly steal your identity.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2020, reported losses due to romance scams reached a record $304 million. For an individual, this meant a median dollar loss of $2,500!

While many people may find it easier to connect with others online versus in person, there are unfortunately people with bad intentions. Scammers use made up names and fabricate attractive online profiles to draw people in, often using photos copied from the web. Some go a step further and assume the identities of real people.

Scammers set up these fake online profiles on dating sites and social media to meet potential victims. After developing a relationship, they create a scenario and ask to borrow money with a promise to pay it back later. Or they request personal information to access their victim’s bank account. They’re careful to keep the “relationship” online or only through calls and text and will make up reasons as to why they cannot meet in person.

Relationship scams are sadly another way to be deceived, but knowledge is power! Here are three ways you can protect yourself:

Be careful what you share online. Scammers often use details you share online to better target you. Err on the side of caution and don’t post or publicly reveal too much information about yourself or activities. Moving fast. Beware if a new connection asks you to leave a social media or dating site to communicate directly. Or professes love and adoration quickly. Or creates a sense of urgency due to an “emergency.” Never send money. Don’t transfer or wire money or gift cards to a new connection you have only communicated with online, by text or phone.

If you suspect a romance scam, stop communicating with the person immediately. Consider conducting a search online to see if the name and profile picture are associated with another identity. If the details don’t match up to what you’ve been told, it’s a strong sign of a potential scam. If you think you have been tricked and are afraid your financial information is compromised, contact your financial institution right away for guidance. Unfortunately, once you have authorized a transaction from your account, your financial institution may have little recourse to help you get it back.

It’s important to be aware of the various scams being used so you can better protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud.

