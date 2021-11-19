Tips to Avoid Online Shopping Scams

Sponsored - While many online sellers are legitimate businesses, unfortunately scammers use the anonymous nature of the internet to take advantage of unsuspecting shoppers. At First Commerce, we believe in empowering you with tools and information to help you protect yourself from becoming a victim of financial fraud.

Online purchases are among the most common scams reported to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), accounting for 38 percent of complaints to the BBB’s Scam Tracker in the first seven months of 2020 — up from 24 percent in 2019.

Online shopping scams typically involve criminals pretending to be legitimate sellers, either with a fake website or a fake ad on a genuine retailer site. Scammers use the latest technology to set up fake retail websites that look like genuine online stores. They may use sophisticated designs and layouts, possibly stolen logos, and even a familiar-looking web address. To protect yourself, consider these precautions for safer, hassle-free online shopping.

Know who you’re dealing with by carefully reviewing the seller’s contact information and product descriptions. Fraudulent websites will often offer luxury items such as popular clothing brands, jewelry and electronics at unusually low prices. Sometimes you receive the item you paid for, but it’s a knock-off version. Other times, you pay and never receive the item(s) at all.

Watch out for online shopping scams using social media platforms with fake online stores. Scammers open the store for a short time, often selling fake branded clothing or jewelry. After making a number of sales, the stores disappear. They also use social media to advertise their fake website. Be cautious about trusting a web site you have only seen advertised or shared on social media. One way to detect a fake trader or social media online shopping scam is to search for reviews before purchasing.

Determine if the website has a refund or returns policy and decide if their policies sound fair. Most reputable online shopping sites have detailed complaint or dispute handling processes in case something goes wrong.

Never use free wi-fi when shopping online. Hackers love free wi-fi that doesn’t require a password because data is not protected, making it easier to steal your personal information.

