Tips for Making the Most of Credit Card Rewards

Sponsored - Whether you make purchases online or at a brick-and-mortar store, credit cards are a convenient way to pay for goods and services. Using a credit card that offers rewards for purchases can offer additional benefits. With holiday spending in full swing, and many rewards credit card options and offers to choose from, it’s important to understand the difference between different types of rewards programs so you can choose a credit card that’s right for you.

Here are four things to consider when deciding if a rewards credit card makes sense for you:

1. Sign-on Bonus. Some rewards cards offer a welcome bonus for new cardholders who spend a certain amount within the first few months. Holiday spending can make it easier to earn a credit card sign-up bonus because of the increased number of purchases within a short amount of time.

2. Points and Miles. Many rewards credit cards allow you to earn points and/or miles to use once a certain amount is accumulated. Check to see if the rewards offered are in areas that add value to your lifestyle. For instance, if you enjoy traveling, you might use your rewards toward flight upgrades, car rentals, or hotel stays.

3. Cash Back. If you use a credit card to pay for most of your goods and services, you may want to consider using a rewards card that offers cash back. This incentive can come in the way of a gift card to places you frequently shop, cash back, or the option of payment applied directly to your bill.

4. Payment and Fees. Often, Rewards cards charge a higher interest rate and may charge higher fees if your balance is not paid off each month. Be sure to read all terms and conditions carefully regarding payments and fees before you apply (a good practice for all credit cards).

Remember, the best credit card is one with features that meet your financial needs. You can make life more rewarding with a First Commerce Rewards Visa Credit Card. With purchases you make every day, you can earn points toward travel, gift cards, cash and more. Learn more about First Commerce’s credit card options at FirstCommerceCU.org/CreditCard.

Having and using a credit card responsibly is a great way to build or improve your overall credit. First Commerce offers Credit Score by SavvyMoney, a comprehensive Credit Score monitoring service available free to digital banking members, that empowers members to understand and manage their credit score over time.

For more helpful financial tips, visit our Money Minute web page.

That’s The Power of You!

Insured by NCUA. Equal opportunity lender. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org for credit card disclosures. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.