Tips to Obtain Financing for a Small Business Loan

Sponsored - Small business loans can be a great option to help your business grow, fund potential developments, purchase necessary equipment, expand inventory, expand into new territories, or allow you to hire new people. By knowing whether you’ll meet a lender’s qualifications ahead of time, you can avoid potential frustration.

If you own a small business and have considered applying for a loan to take your business to the next level, consider these steps to help your loan application go smoothly.

Develop a plan that clearly outlines the value and dependability of your business model. The plan should also detail what the loan will be used for and have financial projections to show how your business will perform over the next two to three years. Business plans serve as an educational tool to lay out a case for your loan request. Additional information may be required depending on whether you are a startup or an existing business in an industry the lender may not know as well.

Understand the Five C’s lenders look for when evaluating business loan applications.

Character: Your personal character is just as important as financial data when applying for a loan. A lender may be hesitant to issue a loan if you lack strong references or credentials. Capacity: Refers to your ability to repay a loan. Your revenue, debts, liquidity ratio and credit score are all factors that determine your ability to repay the loan over time. Capital: Lenders will always check to make sure you have some capital to your name when evaluating your business profile. This could take the form of personal savings, investments or other assets. Collateral: For certain types of financing, business owners are required to pledge something to a lender as an alternative source of payment. Your collateral may vary, but could include accounts receivable, inventory, real estate or equipment. Conditions: Conditions can include the current state of the economy and how it is impacting your particular industry. Lenders will also want to know how you plan on using the money, based on current economic conditions.

Have key documents available prior to applying for the loan, including personal and business tax returns, financial statements and your business plan. Transparency of your business’s financial state is an absolute must! The application process will go more smoothly if you take the time to keep your financial, accounting and tax records up-to-date and accurate. Make sure your business has a system in place to keep everything organized.

Work with a local lender you trust who will take the time to understand your business goals and provide financing options that work for you. You can secure financing for your business directly from a local credit union or bank. Researching and talking to a local lender before you apply gives you buying power when you are ready to take the next step.

Insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Lender. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisor for further guidance.