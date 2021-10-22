Make the Most of Unanticipated Income.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of FCCU Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about FCCU Foundation, visit FCCUFoundation.org.

Over the past year, have you received additional income such as stimulus payments, advance child tax credit payments, or other unexpected earnings? Now might be a good time to put those extra earnings to work and build a stronger financial future. Here are a few tips to consider for those times when you receive money you didn’t expect.

Create emergency savings . Emergencies can happen that require you to spend money outside of regular expenses, which can affect your financial stability. Commit to building up emergency savings over time. Whenever you receive unexpected income, put a small portion into savings set aside only for use in emergencies. Aim to build at least three to six months of living expenses in your emergency fund. Nearly two thirds of Americans don’t have money saved to cover emergency expenses such as car repairs or an Emergency Room visit.

Pay off debt. Debt can feel overwhelming, especially when you have debt in multiple areas such as credit cards, student loans, and medical bills. Use extra income to slowly chip away at debt balances. Whenever possible, use extra income to pay down debt with higher interest. Another strategy is to pay off loans with smaller balances so you free up more of your money to apply toward other debts and expenses.

Set aside savings for splurges or larger purchases . Rather than spending extra income as soon as you receive it, give some thought to how you might use extra income to build up savings for a specific amount of time to purchase something you’ve been wanting to buy, or to take that trip you’ve been thinking about. Or it could be as simple as fun money set aside for shopping, coffee or dinner out.

Invest in yourself. If your budget covers basic necessities, another good option for extra income may be to invest in yourself. Consider putting extra income toward your retirement, enrolling in courses to learn new job skills, or for a gym membership. Committing financial resources to your personal health is just as important as your financial health.

Don’t rush to spend the extra money you receive. Take time to consider your financial goals. Making a thoughtful decision could help stretch your dollars and strengthen your personal financial situation – That’s the Power of You!

