The Advantages of Remote & Online Banking

· Bank by Phone

Get secure, instant access to your financial accounts over the phone. Call the designated number for your financial institution’s Bank by Phone service to take care of simple transactions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Transfer funds, make payments, check account balances, or hear a list of recent transactions all by using a telephone keypad.

· Video Teller Service

Video Teller machines look and operate much like an ATM, but they also offer the added convenience of speaking directly with a teller onscreen if desired. Conduct routine transactions, deposit funds, withdraw money, make payments, or simply ask the teller questions about your account—all without filling out a transaction ticket.

· Online/Mobile Banking

For banking on the go, download your financial institution’s mobile banking app on your smartphone to access a variety of banking features and manage your money when its most convenient for you. Examples of Online Banking features include:

Deposit checks into your account simply by taking a picture with your smartphone or tablet through the mobile app.

Transfer funds instantly among your accounts or from accounts at different financial institutions.

Stay informed about account activity in real-time by setting up text or email alerts. You can choose to receive alerts for transactions, log-in attempts, low balances, password changes and more.*

Use e-documents to view and store paperless documents such as monthly statements, tax documents, letters, and notices online.

Remote and Online Banking is an easy and convenient way to manage your accounts. Consider taking these steps to help safeguard the security of your accounts:

· Create a username (or Login ID) that’s hard to guess. A Username/Login ID containing letters, numbers and symbols is much harder to guess. For example, try using “@” instead of “a” or “5″ instead of “S” to incorporate numbers and symbols.

· Create a unique, strong password and periodically change it. This helps to further protect your online account(s). Stronger passwords also include combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols such as #, !, @, and $.

· Fraud alerts by text or email. Many institutions* will notify consumers about suspicious account activity through text and/or email. If you receive an alert about your account activity, such as a password change or a transaction you didn’t make, be sure to report it immediately.

· Never give anyone your personal information. Financial institutions will never contact you by phone, email, text or other method requesting your personal information, such as online banking credentials, passwords, Secure Access Codes, debit/credit card numbers, CVV numbers (code on the back of your card), or PINs.

Real-time fraud alerts by text give you the power to verify transactions and reduce the chances of fraud and your card being blocked unexpectedly.



Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.