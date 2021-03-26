Are you considering buying a car, but unsure how to pay for it?

Sponsored - For a successful auto purchase, you’ll need to choose a suitable car, negotiate a good price, and, perhaps most importantly, fund the purchase in the most affordable way. Auto loans are a popular way to distribute that cost over time, but it’s important to understand all of the factors that affect your monthly payments.

At First Commerce, we believe in helping our members set and achieve their financial goals. Here’s a few important things to consider before making your decision to buy a vehicle.

1. Think about your budget. Before you hit the dealership, take a moment to decide what monthly car payment you can afford. Don’t forget that on top of your car payment there are extra auto-related expenses. These include insurance, gas, repairs, and maintenance. While budgeting, be sure to include your current bills and expenses for day-to-day living. After necessary expenses, what can you afford to spend on a vehicle?

2. Do you have a vehicle you plan to trade in, or money to put down at time of purchase? This can help to lower the amount you will need to finance. Not sure how much your trade-in is worth? It’s a good idea to consult trade-in values from multiple guides, such as Kelly Blue Book and Edmunds. These appraisal tools ask for additional details about your car – current mileage and realistic condition level – to calculate the most accurate value. With these figures you can set a target trade-in price range for negotiations.

3. Keep it simple with the dealership. If you’re buying a car at the dealership, focus on one thing at a time. Start with a price you can settle on first and then talk trade-in value if you have one. Next, be ready to discuss your auto loan terms.

4. Buyers can also be aware of longer-term car loans. Anything longer than a six-year term could potentially be dangerous. While a longer term means a lower monthly payment, it will also mean paying a lot more money in interest.

5. Work with a lender you trust who can help you get pre-approved. You can secure financing directly from a credit union or bank and in many cases these lenders can offer a better deal. They can help you secure a pre-approval on a loan amount and interest rate. Taking this step before you shop gives you buying power when you find the car or truck you want.

Are you ready to buy that car or truck you’ve had your eye on? First Commerce gives you the power to love what you drive. And for a limited time, make no payments for up to six months, with rates as low as 1.99%.* First Commerce offers fast, secure application online with local decisions and local servicing. That’s the power of getting your next auto loan with First Commerce – Tallahassee’s #1 Auto Lender for 17 years running!

If you’d like to know more about what First Commerce can do for you, visit us at FirstCommerceCU.org/AutoLoan for terms and details.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Offer good April 1 – April 30, 2021, and subject to change. Loans subject to credit qualifications and approval. Autos being refinanced must be currently held by another lender. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org/AutoLoan for details about credit costs and terms. Insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Lender.