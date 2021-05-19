Are you looking to buy, but unsure how to pay for it?

Are you looking to buy, but unsure how to pay for it?

Sponsored - For a successful auto purchase, you’ll need to choose a suitable car, negotiate a good price, and, perhaps most importantly, fund the purchase in the most affordable way. Auto loans are a popular way to distribute that cost over time, but it’s important to understand all the factors that affect your monthly payments.

At First Commerce, we believe in helping our members set and achieve their financial goals. Here are a few important things to consider before making your decision to buy a vehicle.

1. Think about your budget. Before you hit the dealership, take a moment to decide what monthly car payment you can afford. To determine whether you can actually make payments on the car, it’s helpful to know some basic loan terms:

Down payment : This is a : This is a payment you make upfront when purchasing your car. In general, the larger your down payment, the smaller your loan and the lower your resulting monthly payments. It may be uncomfortable to write a large check, but you’ll enjoy more flexibility, less interest cost, and lower monthly payment. In addition, if you plan to trade in your current vehicle, the trade-in credit may cover the down payment.

Monthly payments: These are regular payments you make for a specified number of years. Keep the dollar amount of payments at a comfortable level to account for unanticipated events that could affect your income.

2. Do you have a vehicle you plan to trade in, or money to put down at time of purchase? This can help to lower the amount you will need to finance. Not sure how much your trade-in is worth? It’s a good idea to consult trade-in values from multiple guides, such as Kelly Blue Book and Edmunds. These appraisal tools ask for additional details about your car – current mileage and realistic condition level – to calculate the most accurate value. With these figures you can set a target trade-in price range for negotiations.

3. Work with a seller you can trust. Buying a car takes trust. It’s a huge investment, and it takes a little extra time and effort to get it right. Working with a dealership or private seller you can trust is much easier if you know what to look for. It’s always helpful to research the seller and look for positive reviews. Take some time to read the feedback, both positive and negative, before visiting or contacting the seller.

4. Keep it simple with the dealership. If you’re buying a car at the dealership, focus on one thing at a time. Start with a price you can settle on first and then talk trade-in value if you have one. Next, be ready to discuss your auto loan terms.

5. Buyers can also be aware of longer-term car loans. Anything longer than a six-year term could potentially be dangerous. While a longer term means a lower monthly payment, it will also mean paying a lot more money in interest.

6. Work with a lender you trust who can help you get pre-approved. You can secure financing directly from a credit union or bank and in many cases these lenders can offer a better deal. They can help you secure a pre-approval on a loan amount and interest rate. Taking this step before you shop gives you buying power when you find the car or truck you want.

Are you ready to buy that car or truck you’ve had your eye on? First Commerce gives you the power to love what you drive. Get your car or truck now and make No Payments for up to Six Months! We’ve extended this offer through May 31, so there’s still time to take advantage of this great deal. First Commerce offers fast, secure application online with local decisions and local servicing. That’s the power of getting your next auto loan with First Commerce – Tallahassee’s #1 Auto Lender for 17 years running!

If you’d like to know more about what First Commerce can do for you, visit us at FirstCommerceCU.org/AutoLoan for terms and details.

