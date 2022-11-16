Auto Financing Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org/

Do the upcoming holidays have you thinking about road trips and holiday travel? Are you yearning for a new or new-to-you vehicle this year? Before you purchase your next car or truck, there are a few considerations to keep in mind.

Auto loans are a popular financing option to get the new or used vehicle you want. But, before you head to the car dealership or begin your search online, it’s important to understand what factors affect your ability to qualify for a loan, as well as the interest rate you will pay and your monthly payments.

Consider these helpful tips so you can get behind the wheel and ahead of the curve:

Know your credit score before you shop. Your credit score helps determine the loans you can get and the interest rates you’ll pay so it’s good to know your credit card score in advance. Better credit scores may translate into lower interest rates. You can request your free credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) once a year. Want to better understand your credit score? At First Commerce Credit Union, we offer a free service through our digital banking platform called Your credit score helps determine the loans you can get and the interest rates you’ll pay so it’s good to know your credit card score in advance. Better credit scores may translate into lower interest rates. You can request your free credit report from one of the three main credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) once a year. Want to better understand your credit score? At First Commerce Credit Union, we offer a free service through our digital banking platform called Credit Score powered by SavvyMoney —it’s a great tool that lets our members monitor and manage their credit score online.

Consider your overall budget. Determine what monthly car payment you can afford and how it fits within your overall budget. It is also helpful to know some basic loan terms:

Down payment : The down payment is the money you put down upfront when purchasing a vehicle. Typically, the larger your down payment, the smaller your loan amount, and the lower your resulting monthly payments may be. It can be uncomfortable to put down a large payment upfront, but you’ll enjoy more flexibility, less interest expense over time, and potentially lower monthly payments. In addition, if you plan to trade in your current vehicle, the trade-in credit can be used for your down payment.

Monthly payments : These are regular payments you make toward your loan for a specified period of time. Keep your payments at an amount that works within your budget and allow some room for unanticipated events or expenses that could affect expenses.

Do you have a vehicle to trade in or money to put down at time of purchase? As mentioned, this can help to lower the amount you will need to finance. Not sure how much your trade-in is worth? Consult trade-in values from multiple sources, such as Kelly Blue Book or Edmunds. These appraisal tools ask for additional details about your vehicle, such as current mileage and vehicle condition level, to calculate an estimated value. With these figures, you can set a target trade-in price range for negotiations.

Finally, work with a lender you trust. It’s important to find a lender who will take the time to understand your unique financial situation and help you get pre-approved for an auto loan that works for you. Taking this step before you shop gives you buying power when you find the car or truck you want!

Ready to get ahead of the curve and behind the wheel of your new ride? First Commerce offers a fast, secure online application backed by local decisions and local servicing. You’ll see why we’re consistently ranked as the premier lender in North Florida and South Georgia!

If you’d like to know more about what First Commerce can do for you, visit us at Auto.FirstCommerceCU.org for terms and details.

That’s The Power of You!

*Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisor for further guidance.