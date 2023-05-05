Auto Financing Tips

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org

Are you among the 100 million Americans planning a road trip this summer? Are you considering buying a new vehicle or one that is new to you? Before you head to the car dealership or begin your search online, it’s important to understand what factors affect your financing options. First, it’s helpful to know some basic loan terms:

Down payment : A down payment is the money you put down upfront when purchasing a vehicle. Typically, the larger your down payment, the smaller your loan amount, and the lower your resulting monthly payments may be. It can be uncomfortable to put down a large payment upfront, but you’ll enjoy more flexibility, less interest expense over time, and potentially lower monthly payments. In addition, if you plan to trade in your current vehicle, the trade-in credit can be used for your down payment.

Monthly payments : These are regular payments you make toward your loan for a specified period of time. Keep your payments at an amount that works within your budget and allow some room for unanticipated events or expenses.

Here are some considerations and tips to help you get behind a new set of wheels.

· Know your credit score. Your credit score helps determine the types of loans available to you and the interest rate you’ll pay. A higher credit score may provide options for a lower interest rate, so it’s good to know your credit score in advance. You can request your free credit report once a year from any of the three main credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

First Commerce Credit Union offers a free credit monitoring and management service through our Digital Banking platform called Credit Score powered by SavvyMoney. Credit union members can use this powerful tool to monitor and build their credit score or manage an already good score. Learn more about Credit Score powered by SavvyMoney.

· Consider your overall budget. Determine what monthly car payment you can afford and how it fits within your overall budget. It can be tempting to go over budget—especially when sitting in a brand-new top-of-the-line model with all the bells and whistles. Only you truly know how much you can afford to spend each month so it’s important to keep your budget in mind.

· Trade in vehicle/down payment at time of purchase. As mentioned, a down payment or a trade-in vehicle can help to lower the amount you will need to finance. To find out how much your trade-in may be worth, compare trade-in values from multiple sources, such as Kelly Blue Book or Edmunds. These appraisal tools ask for additional details about your vehicle, such as current mileage and vehicle condition, to calculate an estimated value. Knowing these figures, you can set a target trade-in price range to help in negotiations.

· Work with a local lender you trust. Finally, it’s important to find a local lender who will take the time to understand your unique financial situation and help you get pre-approved for an auto loan that works for you. Taking this step before you shop gives you buying power when you find the car or truck you want!

First Commerce is here to help you get behind the wheel of a new care or truck. We offer a fast, secure online application backed by local decisions and service.

*Insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Lender.