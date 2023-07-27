Sponsored - If you are looking to buy a new or used vehicle by the end of this year, there are some questions to keep in mind. Will you be trading in a vehicle or have a down payment? Do you plan to buy it outright and pay cash? Are you aware of what financing options are available to you?

Before you begin researching vehicles, it’s important to understand what factors affect your financing options. Here are some auto financing tips and considerations to help you get behind a new set of wheels.

· Consider your overall budget. Determine what monthly car payment you can afford and how it fits within your overall budget. It can be tempting to go over budget—especially when sitting in a brand-new, top-of-the-line model with all the bells and whistles. Only you know how much you can afford to spend each month so it’s important to keep your budget in mind.

· Trade in vehicle/down payment at time of purchase. Having a good down payment or a trade-in vehicle can help to lower the amount you will need to finance. To find out how much your trade-in may be worth, compare trade-in values from multiple sources, such as Kelly Blue Book or Edmunds. These appraisal tools ask for additional details about your vehicle, such as current mileage and vehicle condition, to calculate an estimated value. Knowing these figures, you can set a target trade-in price range to help in negotiations.

· Know your credit score. Your credit score helps determine the types of loans available to you, as well as the interest rate you can expect to pay. A higher credit score may provide options for a lower interest rate, so it’s good to know your credit score in advance. You can request your free credit report once a year from any of the three main credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.

First Commerce Credit Union offers a free credit monitoring and management service through Digital Banking called Credit Score powered by SavvyMoney. Credit union members can use this powerful tool to monitor and build their credit score or manage an already good score.

· Work with a local lender you trust. Finally, it’s important to find a local lender who will take the time to understand your unique financial situation and help you get pre-approved for an auto loan that works for you. Taking this step before you shop gives you buying power when you find the car or truck you want!

First Commerce is here to help you get ahead of the curve to get behind the wheel of a new car or truck. We offer a fast, secure online application backed by local decisions and always local service.

First Commerce also offers free tools to empower you to build your road map to financial success. Check out the free, online resources and tools, including financial education modules on buying a car, through SmartMoney Online.

