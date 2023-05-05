Avoid Fraud at the Gas Pump

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org

With the summer months approaching, many people may choose to travel by car, which could mean more frequent stops at the gas pump. While travel by car may offer a more economical way to get to your destination, it could end up costing you if you aren’t vigilant about the potential for card fraud when paying for gas at the pump.

Credit and debit card theft at the pump can occur when criminals attach skimmer devices to the gas pump terminals to read the card’s magnetic stripe. It stores information from the card such as the cardholder’s name, card number, and expiration date. This allows hackers to use the stolen information to rack up fraudulent charges, sell your data, or even create counterfeit cards. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

Here are some tips to help protect yourself from fraud at gas pumps:

· Inspect the pump closely. If you pay for gas at the pump, try to use pumps that have chip readers for your debit or credit card. Many newer pumps also have encrypted credit card readers (visible by an illuminated green lock symbol near the credit card reader). Avoid gas pumps that have a tamper-evident security tape removed or cut.

Pay with a credit card. If you must use a debit card at the pump, always use it as a credit card instead of entering your PIN (Personal Identification Number). That way, the money isn’t deducted immediately from your account. A stolen debit card number gives criminals direct access to your bank account, which can be even more damaging.

Pay inside instead of at the pump. If you can, take a few extra minutes to go inside the gas station or store to pay the store clerk. This helps you bypass potential skimmer machines altogether.

Monitor your card statements and bank accounts. Check your credit and debit card transactions regularly to spot unauthorized charges early.

Sign up for fraud alerts or enroll in an identity theft monitoring service. Nearly every credit card issuer offers fraud alerts, and you can sign up to receive an email or text alert when your card is used. The fraud service will notify you and assist you with steps to address any issues If suspicious activity occurs with your accounts or information.

As your financial partner for life, First Commerce employs best-in-class security technology designed to detect suspicious activity and protect members’ accounts and their personal information. Learn more about protecting yourself from fraud and identity theft at FirstCommerceCU.org/Fraud.

That’s The Power of You!

First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance. Insured by NCUA.