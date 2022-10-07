Avoiding Relationship “Romance” Scams

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Commerce Credit Union and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Commerce Credit Union, visit https://firstcommercecu.org.

Making connections online can be a great way to meet people, but unfortunately not everyone has good intentions. Relationship scams, also known as romance scams, are often committed through the creation of fake online profiles. Scammers use made up names and fabricate their profiles to draw people in, often using attractive photos. Their goal is to establish a relationship with you, gain your trust, ask you to send them money, and possibly steal your identity.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, in the past five years, people have reported losing $1.3 billion to romance scams—more than any other FTC fraud category! In 2021, a growing trend was scammers using romance as a hook to lure people into bogus investments, especially cryptocurrency. In fact, the largest reported losses to romance scams were paid in cryptocurrency: $139 million last year alone.

Scammers set up fake online profiles on dating sites and social media to meet potential victims. After developing a relationship, they create a scenario and ask to borrow money with a promise to pay it back later. The scammer often claims to need help getting their inheritance money or moving funds for an important business deal. Well-intended people may think they’re just helping, but they’ve really become “money mules” laundering stolen funds.

Sadly, relationship scams are another way to be deceived, but here are a few ways you can protect yourself:

Be careful what you share online. Scammers often use details you share online to better target you. Try not to post or publicly reveal too much information about yourself or your activities.

Contact is only online but is moving fast. Beware if a new connection asks you to leave a social media or dating site to communicate directly. Scammers love to create a sense of urgency to throw victims off guard. They may profess their love quickly but make up reasons why they can’t meet in person.

Never send money. Be cautious if he/she seems too good to be true. Often, he/she will claim to have an “emergency” that they need your help with. Don’t transfer or wire money or gift cards to a new connection you have only communicated with online, by text, or phone.

Stop communicating with the person immediately if you suspect they are a scammer. Consider conducting a search online to see if the name and profile picture are associated with another identity. If the details don’t match up to what you’ve been told, it’s a strong sign of a potential scam.

If you think you have been tricked and are afraid your financial information is compromised, contact your financial institution right away for guidance. Unfortunately, once you have authorized a transaction from your account, your financial institution may have little recourse to help you get it back.

Help stop scammers by reporting suspicious profiles or messages to the dating app or social media platform. Then, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Learn more at ftc.gov/romancescams.

It’s important to be aware of the various scams being used so you can better protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. You can learn more about protecting yourself from various types of fraud at FirstCommerceCU.org/Fraud.

For more financial tips, visit the First Commerce Money Minute web page and watch segments that aired previously on WCTV.

*Insured by NCUA. First Commerce does not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. The information on this page is for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your tax, legal or accounting advisors for further guidance.